After early hit in pandemic, Dan River Region economy seeing new momentum

Consumer-driven tax revenues in the city fell early in the pandemic but recovered in fiscal year 2021, according to city officials.

"2021 was more in line with expectations," said Danville Finance Director Michael Adkins. "We did see a surge in sales tax that resulted from the commonwealth's action to ensure sales tax was captured on all online commerce."

Sales tax revenues in fiscal year 2021 — July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2021 — exceeded what was projected in the city's budget by $1.1 million, with the meals tax bringing in $380,000 more than expected, Adkins said.

However, lodging tax revenues rebounded less than the others, falling short by $7,700 in 2021, Adkins said. They did manage to reach 99.5% of the budgeted projection, he added.

The improved numbers for 2021 illustrate a contrast from fiscal year 2020, when sales tax revenue fell short of budget by $298,000, lodging taxes were down $135,000 and the meals tax rung in $333,000 less than projected, Adkins said.

The American Rescue Plan Act signed by President Joe Biden last March included $350 billion in aid to states and local governments.

States, counties and larger cities were required to file reports last year detailing their initial plans for the money. Those governments also were asked to estimate losses for 2020 by comparing their actual revenue to their expected revenue under a Treasury formula.

State and local governments reported more than $117 billion of revenue losses, according to an Associated Press analysis of Treasury data. More than two-thirds of those reporting their revenues showed at least some losses. Though revenue figures were left blank by nearly one-quarter of the roughly 3,700 governments that filed reports, the data nonetheless provide the most comprehensive picture yet of the financial strain that faced governments during the pandemic's first year.

But the shortfalls proved less severe than feared. All but three states — Alaska, Nevada and Wyoming — took in more general fund revenue than originally projected for their 2021 fiscal years, according to a report from the National Association of State Budget Officers. The revenue rebound has exceeded even pre-pandemic levels. Total state tax revenues from last April through November rose 20% compared to the same period in 2019, according to an Urban Institute report.

During the economic downturn stemming from the pandemic and restrictions on public gatherings, Danville officials encouraged the city's departments to be conservative with their remaining budgeted funds, Adkins said.

The city took other steps to save money.

"Job vacancies were held as long as practical to maximize vacancy savings," Adkins said. "Travel restrictions and the cancellation of most all training events also provided operational savings. We did not have the need to use reserve funds."

The city did not lay off employees, City Manager Ken Larking pointed out. However, "we did make a temporary change in procedure that required my approval before filling open positions. We no longer require this extra step," Larking said.

Lifting of state capacity restrictions on restaurants and retailers played a large part in the resurgence in tax revenues, Adkins said.

"Our local economy rebounded fairly quickly," he said.

Revenues from sales, meals and lodging taxes have grown over the last 12 to 18 months. Stimulus money to households resulted in more spending, and inflation can play a role in increasing revenues, as well, Adkins said.

Inflation impact

"The inflation we have experienced recently will also impact the tax — as the price of goods increase, the resulting tax does as well," Adkins said.

The growth in revenues has helped the city manage its costs as goods and services have become more expensive, he added.

"The city's costs to operate and procure supplies have been affected in the same manner as households are seeing increased costs," Adkins said.

During normal economic times, the city needs to see about 3% growth in revenues just to maintain current levels of service, Larking said.

"For many years, the city has had less than 3% growth and has had to either raise rates or cut services," Larking said.

With the local economy seeing new momentum, officials hope the city's revenues will begin to reach, or exceed, 3% growth, Larking said. But inflation could make it tougher for Danville.

"Unfortunately, inflation may require us to have more than 3% growth to maintain service levels," Larking said.

As for Pittsylvania County, there was no drop in the amount of tax money to its coffers during the pandemic, said county Finance Director Kim Van Der Hyde.

"The county did not experience any revenue loss," Van Der Hyde said. "I attribute this to the fact that the county has little in the way of hotels, restaurants and retail stores that closed during the pandemic."

Regarding federal money allocated to states and local governments, Danville has been slated to receive $29 million. The city got half of that amount in May 2021 and anticipates receiving the remainder around the same time this year, Adkins said.

Spending the money

City officials are working on Danville's 2022-23 budget and expect to use the money for various capital projects for public facilities, Adkins said. Projects could include replacing equipment at the city's playgrounds, expanding the Riverwalk Trail and other endeavors.

ARPA money has so far been spent on, or designated for, affordable housing preservation, utility assistance, public safety equipment, energy efficiency assistance and COVID-19 mitigation efforts, Adkins said.

The city also used part of its ARPA funding to provide essential worker bonuses to city and constitutional office employees who were not included in the state-funded bonus for certain Danville Sheriff's Office employees, Larking said. The bonus was $3,000 per employee for a total cost of about $3 million.

Danville also received about $7 million in CARES Act money in 2020 to help cover costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

About $500,000 of that was set aside to help residents and businesses affected by the virus and its economic impact pay their utility bills.

The money could be spent on any COVID-19-related needs, as long as the items were not already included in the city budget.

That $7 million was spent on public safety, personal protective equipment for employees and the community, additional sanitation of public facilities, software and hardware to allow for more remote working, grants for small businesses, help to utility customers, first-responder equipment and supplies, building changes to allow for more social distancing, remote conferencing needs money for food security agencies and distance-learning needs for Danville Public Schools and Danville Community College.

In the county, officials will not be claiming revenue loss funds from the ARPA, Van Der Hyde said. Most of the county's ARPA money will be spent toward broadband, with other projects planned as well.

"We are also doing a few water/sewer projects that we would have been unable to do without these funds," Van Der Hyde said.

Pittsylvania County received a total of $11.7 million in ARPA funding, with $6.5 million going toward a $75 million fiber-to-the-home network that will bring broadband access to 12,000 unserved locations in the county in three years. The effort is a joint project among the county, Pittsylvania County Schools and RiverStreet Networks.

In addition, the county also put aside money for vaccine incentives for employees and fire-and-rescue volunteers, premium pay bonuses for employees and and fire-and-rescue volunteers, and a $1 million grant for volunteer fire-and-rescue agencies to apply form, as well as personal-protective equipment, Van Der Hyde said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.