Local officials are moving on from the fallout after the governor shut out Virginia — and the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill — from an electric vehicle battery plant.

With recent posts on social media, economic development officials are playing up the selling points of the 3,500-acre mega park in southwestern Pittsylvania County in the hopes of bringing a major manufacturer and thousands of jobs to the site.

While officials would not comment on the $3.5 billion Ford electric-battery manufacturing project, which would have brought about 2,500 jobs to the region, they said the recent push is just a regular part of promotion.

"The regional economic development team began developing the videos that were recently released in 2022," said Corrie T. Bobe, director of economic development and tourism for Danville. "Sharing information on platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram, helps us better inform regional residents about the investment made at the site and progress to-date."

Using social media is one of many ways to inform various audiences and has been a common practice for years, Bobe added.

"I don't believe we've adjusted anything," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. "We've always done the best we could to market the site and get it prepared."

The megasite is owned by the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, a joint entity with a board that includes members of Danville City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

The company ended up deciding to build its plant in Michigan after Gov. Glenn Youngkin removed Virginia from consideration for the project due to the project's partnership with a Chinese company.

Virginia state Sen. Frank Ruff, R-Clarksville, said he doesn't believe what happened will affect whether an industry decides to come to the megasite.

"I don't believe it will have an effect unless the Chinese Communist Party is heavily involved," Ruff said. "Companies generally look in a region based on their needs and where their customers are."

Youngkin's administration characterized the project as a "front" for the Chinese Communist Party that would pose a threat to national security, according to The Associated Press.

Ruff said the Ford partnership was focused on receiving federal dollars that were for American companies.

"If things had moved forward and obligated Berry Hill to that partnership, it might have been blocked in Washington possibly for several years," Ruff speculated. "During that time, the property would be tied up and would site idle."

In addition, Michigan has agreed to invest $1 billion in the Ford project — about $400,000 per proposed job, he said. Virginia would not have offered anything close to that amount, he added.

"The question is simple, were they [Ford] playing us to get the better deal in Michigan?" Ruff said.

Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville, echoed Ruff’s comment as to whether Virginia was getting played in order for Ford to get better incentives from Michigan.

“Is it going to hurt our prospects? I’d say no, because we’ve got prospects right now looking at that [Berry Hill] project,” he added.

RIFA has owned the megasite at Berry Hill for about 15 years and more than $200 million has been spent on the park to make it top-tier site.

The commonwealth nearly landed a $5.5 billion Hyundai plant at the site last year that would have brought 8,500 jobs to the region. The plant opted to locate in Georgia, where it was called the largest economic development plan in Georgia history.

Local officials have called it "the premier site" in the Southeast and have said it's in the best position it's ever been for attracting a major industry.

'More prepared'

"In that year since [Hyundai chose another site], we're even more prepared to be the home of a large manufacturer," Larking said.

There's a lot of national and global attention on Southern Virginia, Lee Vogler, chair of RIFA and a member of Danville City Council, said. It only makes sense to highlight the megasite's attributes on social media like it has recently, he said.

"It's important to tell the story of the park," Vogler said. "There's going to be a huge shift towards manufacturing coming back to this country. There is not a region better positioned to take advantage of that than us."

The megasite is the largest in Virginia and the southeastern United States.

"Berry Hill is a highly marketable property that will continue to stand out to large advanced manufacturers due to the size of its footprint and site readiness," Suzanne Clark, a spokesperson for the Virginia Economic Development Partnership, said when asked how the aftermath of the Ford situation would affect the likelihood of future projects.

Virginia has fewer than 10 project-ready certified sites larger than 250 acres and only a very few greater in size than 500 contiguous acres, she said.

Berry Hill is under consideration for several large project opportunities, "and we expect the demand for this site to continue as new project opportunities materialize," Clark said.

As for the videos and other posts on social media regarding the mega park, those were in the works before the Ford story came to light, Vogler said.

"Things of that nature take time to make," he said.

Continually improving conditions and marketing of the megasite to make it as competitive as possible has been a constant, Larking said.

"That will happen regardless of any outside factor," Larking said. "Today, we're a lot more prepared than we were last year. Next month, we're going to be more prepared than we are now."

Pittsylvania County Economic Development Director Matt Rowe agreed.

"The site is well-prepared and absolutely shovel-ready and highly respected by site consultants," Rowe said.

He also pointed to the evolving marketing and promotion strategy for the mega site.

"Our marketing program has really matured and has become really sophisticated," Rowe said, mentioning videos and strong PowerPoint presentations over the past couple of years as examples. "It's been all about telling the community its story as effectively as possible."

Clark also pointed to more than $68 million in investment by the Southside Virginia region in a workforce pipeline for precision machining, resulting in 1,500 active students.

More competitive

Having a site of the mega park's size and scope in the state's portfolio makes Virginia more competitive for major economic development projects, she said.

"VEDP continues to market the Southern Virginia megasite's assets to prospects with relevant site-selection requirements," Clark said.

Rowe said the site generates about one or two inquiries per month from large, established companies.

The megasite is ready for single or multiple industrial users, and can be subdivided, Clark said.

"The lot sizes within the megasite can be configured to meet any client's needs with the largest possible contiguous parcel of 2,102 acres," Clark said.

Bobe pointed to major milestones at the site over the past three years. Since 2020, about 265 acres have been graded at the park, a connector road is under construction to improve access to the site and utility infrastructure being installed, she said.

Also, "we received significant support from our state representatives to ensure that we are being proactive in development and reducing timelines and risk for a company to locate within the park," Bobe said.

Marshall led efforts to pass a bill allowing utilities to develop transmission infrastructure at industrial park in anticipation of development, she added.

"As a result, our partners at AEP were able to construct a substation and [electric] lines to serve a future industry," Bobe said.

The site also has Super Park and Megasite certification from Quest Site Solutions, a Greenville, South Carolina-based firm. Site certification indicates that a property meets or exceeds criteria for industrial development, according to the Quest Site Solutions web site.

Also, the Virginia Economic Development Partnership designated a pad site in the mega park as a Tier 5 Certified Site through its Virginia Business Ready Sites program, Bobe pointed out.

"All of these milestones have garnered significant and continued interest from site selectors and prospective industry," she said.