After frenzy of election, still lots of 'moving parts over the next couple of days' for Danville, Pittsylvania County registrars

Just because the traditional Election Day has come and gone does not mean the work surrounding the election stops.

For the registrars in both Danville and Pittsylvania County, the remainder of this week will be dedicated to, in essence, double-checking all of the votes that came in prior to or on Election Day, while also adding the results of provisional ballots and mailed ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day that have not yet arrived.

And in the case of Pittsylvania County, election officials will be reviewing the final tallies of the write-in candidates for the town council races in Chatham, Gretna and Hurt.

“There’s a lot of moving parts over the next couple of days,” said Kelly Keesee, the county’s registrar.

Keesee and Danville Registrar Peggy Petty confirmed Wednesday that the figures showing on Virginia’s Department of Elections website were correct in regard to their respective localities. Put another way: All in-person early votes, Election Day votes and mailed ballots received on or prior to Election Day had been counted by 11 p.m. or so on Tuesday.

“Everybody who has voted so far is showing,” Keesee said Wednesday morning.