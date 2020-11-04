After frenzy of election, still lots of 'moving parts over the next couple of days' for Danville, Pittsylvania County registrars

Just because the traditional Election Day has come and gone does not mean the work surrounding the election stops.
For the registrars in both Danville and Pittsylvania County, the remainder of this week will be dedicated to, in essence, double-checking all of the votes that came in prior to or on Election Day, while also adding the results of provisional ballots and mailed ballots that were postmarked on or before Election Day that have not yet arrived.
And in the case of Pittsylvania County, election officials will be reviewing the final tallies of the write-in candidates for the town council races in Chatham, Gretna and Hurt.
“There’s a lot of moving parts over the next couple of days,” said Kelly Keesee, the county’s registrar.
Keesee and Danville Registrar Peggy Petty confirmed Wednesday that the figures showing on Virginia’s Department of Elections website were correct in regard to their respective localities. Put another way: All in-person early votes, Election Day votes and mailed ballots received on or prior to Election Day had been counted by 11 p.m. or so on Tuesday.
“Everybody who has voted so far is showing,” Keesee said Wednesday morning.
She added that “several hundred” people who had been issued a ballot had not yet voted as of Tuesday night, but those votes can still be counted as long as they were postmarked by Tuesday and received by Friday.
“Those are the only outstanding votes other than the provisional votes,” she said.
Petty confirmed a similar situation in Danville.
“All counts are in except for provisional ballots and postmarked mail,” she wrote in an email.
Danville council and casino votes
|Danville City Council
|Carter
|4,141
|Hood
|7,074
|Shanks
|6,985
|Casino
|Yes
|13,022
|No
|5,941
How Danville voted
Particularly relevant in the coming days for Danville voters will be the outcome of the City Council race that showed Bryant Hood leading with 7,074 votes, or 38.65% of the vote. Former council member Fred Shanks followed with 6,985 votes, or 38.16% of the vote. Petrina Carter garnered 4,141 votes for 22.62% of the vote.
Given the slim margin — fewer than 100 votes — between Hood and Shanks, the outstanding ballots could solidify Hood’s victory or flip it in Shanks’ favor. For that reason, Petty says a delay in determining a winner is likely.
“It will be Monday afternoon before the City Council race will be determined,” she wrote.
In the presidential election, 19,207 people voted in Danville, with Democratic candidate Joe Biden claiming 60.23% of the vote. President Donald Trump received 38.49% of the city’s vote.
Support Local Journalism
The U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Mark Warner and Republican challenger Daniel Gade saw slightly less voting participation in Danville, with 19,030 votes registered. Warner carried the city with 64.99% of the vote compared to Gade’s 34.94%.
Danville had 19,023 voters in the 5th Congressional District race between Democrat Cameron Webb and Republican Bob Good. Webb won the city with 62.78% of the vote, while Good had 37.04%.
The referendum regarding a Caesars Entertainment casino property in Danville at the former Dan River Mills Schoolfield site passed decisively Tuesday evening, with 13,022 residents, or 68.67%, voting in favor of the project. The anti-casino side collected 5,941 votes.
Area voting results
|Race
|Danville
|Pittsylvania County
|President
|Biden
|11,568
|10,027
|Trump
|7,393
|23,637
|Others
|246
|356
|Senate
|Gade
|6,649
|21,838
|Warner
|12,367
|11,424
|5th District
|Good
|7,047
|22,620
|Webb
|11,942
|10,751
|Amendments
|1
|12,185
|5,555
|2
|15,971
|2,580
How Pittsylvania County voted
In all, according to the Virginia Department of Elections site, 34,020 people in Pittsylvania County had votes counted in the presidential election by the end of Tuesday, with Trump winning 69.48% of that total.
As in Danville, fewer residents voted in the U.S. Senate race, as only 33,286 people chose between Warner and Gade. The latter won 65.61% of the county’s votes.
In the House of Representatives race pitting Webb against Good, 33,433 people cast a ballot, with Good winning 67.66% of that tally.
Each of the town council races in Pittsylvania County featured a write-in campaign, but only Gretna was expected to have a contested seat as four candidates vied for three spots.
“The board has to review the write-in totals for those races so the individual towns have a better idea of whose name was written in and how many votes each person got,” Keesee said. “Hopefully, that will be part of the meeting [Wednesday] if there’s time.”
She added that process could also take up until Friday.
“We won’t be doing any final report that states how many total write-ins for every race unless it was for those that had enough of a percentage [of the vote] for us to document and do a write-in certification for,” Keesee said, explaining the county’s process.
In Chatham, 864 ballots were cast in the town council race featuring Robert Thompson, Irvin Perry and write-in candidate Matt Bell. Thompson and Perry earned 410 and 325 votes, respectively, but it remains to be known how many Bell received of the 129 write-in votes on the elections site.
In Gretna, Dianne Jennings, Jim Hunt and James Gilbert earned 282 votes, 187 votes and 174 votes, respectively. Barbara Hubbard is running as the write-in candidate after filing campaign forms after the official deadline to be on the ballot. There were 120 write-in votes in Gretna.
In Hurt, Kathy Haymore Keesee (no relation to Kelly Keesee) and Collin Adams Jr. earned 436 votes and 382 votes, respectively. There were 183 votes for write-in candidates.
Hurt Mayor Gary Hodnett, Gretna Mayor Keith Motley and Chatham Mayor Will Pace all ran unopposed and won re-election. None of the three faced more than 31 write-in votes.
