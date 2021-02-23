After ice storm, Pittsylvania County waives landfill fee for 90-days

After a Feb. 13 ice storm thrashed Pittsylvania County, leaving many trees splintered and debris scattered throughout the region, county supervisors have eliminated a fee at the landfill through May 14.

Under a declaration of emergency, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors issued a 90-day waiver of the landfill costs. The board approved the declaration Feb. 16.

“We understand that the majority of our residents felt the impacts of the severe winter weather in our region on February 13,” said Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, said in a news release. “In an effort to alleviate some of the stress that our residents were feeling after this storm, which downed trees throughout our county, we decided to waive the tipping fees at the landfill for 90 days.”

The landfill located at 382 Rainbow Lane in Dry Fork is open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ordinarily the county charges a fee of $41 per ton.

Residents should not deposit storm debris at any of the convenience centers, which are designed to handle residential garbage only, the news release stated.