After lengthy discussion, apartment project approved for Danville's Stewart Street

After a public hearing that grew tense, Danville City Council approved a 162-unit apartment project on Stewart Street following a long discussion Tuesday night.

Council voted 8-1 to give the go-ahead for the project proposed by CWC Holdings LLC and Elizabeth and Keith Walden. The units would be built on Stewart Street behind Townes Funeral Home off West Main Street and would bring about $20 million in investments in redeveloping that area.

City Councilman James Buckner voted against it because he wanted to know the results of a required traffic impact study before deciding whether to approve the project.

About a dozen residents spoke during a public hearing on the project, with most voicing support for the idea.

Supporters pointed out needed housing for employees of industries coming to the Dan River Region, especially Danville. Others expressed concerns about increased traffic, noise, safety, population density and privacy issues they believe would arise as a result of the project.

One speaker expressed outrage at a statement made by West Main Street resident Iulian Bobe, who had concerns about the project's impact on the neighborhood.

Referring to rules owners of historic homes must follow when making changes to their dwellings, Bobe said the Waldens want to "take advantage" of the neighborhood because they would not be subject to those regulations.

"This project, the way it is positioned, wants to take advantage of the West Main prestige but it's not subject to [the] historical society," Bobe said. "If I want to change the color of my house or anything on West Main, I have to go to the historical society and make an application and I've done that, and I'm happy to do it, all my neighbors are happy to do it. However, this project, if they want to paint the building pink, they can do it."

But Clarendon Circle resident Rosemarie Linn quickly came to the Waldens' defense.

"I am very proud to say that I know the Walden family," Linn told council. "What they are doing in the West Main Street area is not taking advantage. It is revitalizing the area."

At the podium, she turned around and looked at Bobe and said, "Improvement!"

Mayor Alonzo Jones had to remind Linn to face and address City Council.

"I'm sorry, but that galled me so bad," Linn said to Jones, referring to Bobe's statement. "We need Stewart Street, we need all of those areas revamped with people willing to sink $20 million into this economy."

Moments after Linn returned to the audience, she could be heard speaking before telling everyone, "I'm leaving. I'm leaving," and exiting the chambers.

Planners

During its March 7 meeting, the Danville Planning Commission voted 6-0 to recommend that City Council approve the complex that would include six separate three-story apartment buildings on about 6.5 acres and amenities including a swimming pool and a clubhouse.

Greensboro, North Carolina-based Berkley Hall Companies will lead construction and management of the community. The rental apartments will include one to three bedrooms, with rents at more than $1,000 a month.

The project will have 231 parking spaces, about 1.4 spaces per unit — 40% more than that required by the city for such a project, said Attorney Steven Gould, who spoke on behalf of the project.

George Willoughby, who lives on Hawthorne Drive, said the complex would be a "boon" for the company his wife works for when it comes to recruiting employees.

"We just brought up a couple of people that had been working remotely from Florida," Willoughby said. "They were unable to find what they considered adequate housing [in Danville] and eventually ended up in Greensboro and commuting daily."

Other workers have had to seek housing in Martinsville, he added. Also, when Willoughby's son recently left Danville to work in Ohio, 40 people had applied to rent the house he vacated within 48 hours "before he even had his stuff out of there," Willoughby said.

But Montague Street resident Shelby Clark said the project will bring noise, light pollution and litter. She also pointed out a smaller project Keith Walden had proposed in the same area in 2015.

"The project has returned to us even more dense," Clark said.

She added that she would prefer a project involving units for homeowners who would buy property, invest in the community and bring children into the school system.

"We need homes," Clark said. "We do not need transient areas."

Council discussion

Following the public hearing, councilmen had a lengthy discussion on the project.

Buckner started off by thanking Walden for what he was proposing.

"We are all excited about your investment in our city," Buckner said.

But councilmen had questions about a traffic analysis that will be funded by the developers.

"The traffic study is going to be the way I base my decision on these units," Buckner said.

Councilman Sherman Saunders asked what the pros and cons of the study would be and how it could affect the project and the council's vote if members approved the complex.

"It provides an analysis," Planning Director Doug Plachcinski said.

"How could this traffic study potentially negatively impact what we're trying to do?" Saunders asked.

Plachcinski responded that the analysis could find adverse impacts and recommend ways to mitigate them.

The results would allow council to address traffic concerns, said City Councilman Lee Vogler.

"The vote tonight is whether we want the project to move forward or not," Vogler said. "If we approve this tonight, we still get the opportunity to address this."

Vogler added that he did not want to table the matter, as some residents requested during the public hearing.

Permit

City Attorney Clarke Whitfield reminded council members that they would be voting on a special-use permit, which would allow them to impose conditions on the development.

The planning commission's recommendation for approval came with 10 conditions, one of which was the required traffic study to include an analysis in consultation with city officials and implementation of recommendations. Other conditions include.

Another condition stipulates the development must meet the building and fire codes' ingress and egress requirements.

Vice Mayor Gary Miller said there are safety issues with the intersection at West Main and Stewart streets, where there is a blind spot forcing vehicles to pull out into the street to gauge approaching traffic.

"It's dangerous right now," Miller said.

Major changes will have to be made at that intersection, as well as the one at Stewart and Watson streets at the other end of Stewart, Miller said.

Buckner made a substitute motion to table the matter concerning the project until the results of the study come back. The motion died due to lack of a second from another council member.

Councilmen voted 8-1 to approve the special-use permit.

