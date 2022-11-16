After marathon meeting — and brief shouting match — Pittsylvania County supervisors deny luxury RV park

Following a marathon session Tuesday evening that spanned more than four hours, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously denied a zoning request for a luxury recreational vehicle park that carried a casino-themed design.

Joe Cubas, of J. Cubas Holdings, LLC, was requesting to rezone about 90 acres at Vandola Church Road in the Westover District from R-1 residential suburban subdivision to A-1 agricultural. By a 5-3 vote in September, the county planning commission recommended approval of the request, despite an outcry from residents against it.

The Palace Resort was proposed as a luxury RV park aimed at driving tourists to the casino opening in Danville by 2024.

Cubas spent nearly an hour discussing the benefits of his plans before the board Tuesday night, but also tied to dispel what he called "inaccurate factual information that has been out there."

He said he had made modifications to the project after residents voiced concerns over the last few months.

Cubas pointed not only to the draw from Danville's upcoming casino but also Martinsville Speedway to the west and Virginia International Raceway to the east in Halifax County.

"This is a tourism destination project," he told supervisors, touting the economic impact to county revenue via lodging and meals taxes.

Tim Chesher, a supervisor for the Dan River District, asked Cubas if he had talked to members of the community, a point other members of the board also brought up.

"I have not. I haven't spoken with the residents," he said. "And that perhaps is my fault, I'll take responsibility with that."

Cubas cited the law involving the application process as a reason for not engaging with neighbors or members of the board.

A shouting match ensued when it came time for Ron Scearce, who represents the Westover District where the project is proposed, to ask questions.

After asking how many LLCs Cubas had in his name, voices escalated between the pair when Cubas called into question posts on Scearce's Facebook page.

"My integrity and character have been under attack by this gentlemen," Cubas said.

Vaden Hunt, the county attorney and interim county administrator, interjected to suggest that both men take the argument outside of the meeting.

About 15 speakers addressed the board, all bringing concerns for the RV park and asking for supervisors to not allow the project to move forward.

"It would be stupid for me to vote against the people I represent," Scearce said in making the motion to deny the zoning request.

"It comes back to what I said at that church meeting that I attended," Chair Vic Ingram said, referencing an early meeting with residents of the area. "If a majority of the people spoke out against this I would stand with the people."

By unanimous vote, supervisors denied the request.

It's not clear what will happen with the property now. Cubas referenced building affordable housing units there, but stressed a study would be needed to determine if that was a possible path forward.