After more than three decades, Pittsylvania County dispatcher signs off

After 34 years of serving Pittsylvania County as a dispatcher, Joann Luck has signed off for the last time.
Now after working her final day on Dec. 2, she's answering the call of retirement.
Born and raised in Pittsylvania County, Luck graduated from Gretna High School in 1972. She joined the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in 1986 following several stints in local factories.
“I got the opportunity to apply and went into it blind; I didn’t know anything about it,” Luck said. “I took a chance on it and said ‘Lord, if this is for me, let this happen.’”
Two weeks after being on the job, Luck was thrown into the fire. She was sent to the dispatch center, located in a small room in the county jail. She worked first, second and third shifts for the next three decades, although she preferred working during the daytime.
In her more than three decades, Luck’s seen the evolution of police dispatching.
For the past few years, she's served as the county's 911 operations supervisor.
“Back before we had 911, we had to ask for a phone number and address,” she said. “In chaotic situations, sometimes that was very difficult to get."
Things are different now. When someone calls for help, dispatchers see their mapped location plotted on a computer screen.
"Responding officers see the same thing I see and can get there quicker,” she said.
Intense and stressful, a dispatcher’s job is to take calls from the panicked public. Some circumstances can escalate in a matter of seconds, leaving the emergency worker pressured to act quickly.
Luck’s emotions ran high when small children were involved.
“We tried to get them away from the situation they’re in,” she said. “We could hear the situation going on in the background."
For those situations, dispatchers try to keep the kids calm so they can provide the address for help.
Luck said the camaraderie between her and fellow dispatchers played an important role in her longevity.
“We shared some of the same experiences and that really brought us together,” she said. “We talked to each other after tough calls and attended the debriefings together.”
For Luck, closure wasn’t always easy to achieve. After tough days in the dispatch office, she was left wondering about the callers themselves.
“Once the first responders arrive, that’s it for us,” Luck said. “Sometimes, we didn’t know the outcome of the situation. At night, I kept asking myself ‘What happened?’ or start wondering how a call ended. I had to control my emotions a lot, but the trauma of certain calls still affected me.”
Despite the intensity of the job, Luck wouldn’t trade her experiences for anything. Her fulfillment came in knowing she helped someone in her county, and using her skills to respond to calls.
“Joann has been a pleasure to work with,” said Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County public safety director. “I saw her handle some difficult calls with compassion and professionalism. She was truly dedicated to the citizens of our county.”
After a lifetime of occupational intensity, Luck reflected on her time of service and knew it was time to hang up the headset.
“The older you get, the more challenging it is to be a dispatcher,” she said. “But if I didn’t have the age on me, I’d do it all over again.”
