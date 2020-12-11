After more than three decades, Pittsylvania County dispatcher signs off

After 34 years of serving Pittsylvania County as a dispatcher, Joann Luck has signed off for the last time.

Now after working her final day on Dec. 2, she's answering the call of retirement.

Born and raised in Pittsylvania County, Luck graduated from Gretna High School in 1972. She joined the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office in 1986 following several stints in local factories.

“I got the opportunity to apply and went into it blind; I didn’t know anything about it,” Luck said. “I took a chance on it and said ‘Lord, if this is for me, let this happen.’”

Two weeks after being on the job, Luck was thrown into the fire. She was sent to the dispatch center, located in a small room in the county jail. She worked first, second and third shifts for the next three decades, although she preferred working during the daytime.

In her more than three decades, Luck’s seen the evolution of police dispatching.

For the past few years, she's served as the county's 911 operations supervisor.

“Back before we had 911, we had to ask for a phone number and address,” she said. “In chaotic situations, sometimes that was very difficult to get."