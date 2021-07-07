After questions and lengthy discussion, Danville council OKs language defining medical cannabis dispensing facilities

But before the patient gets certification, their practitioner, who could be a doctor of medicine or osteopathy, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner, must determine that the person could benefit from the use of cannabis.

The patient must then become registered with the state board of pharmacy, Powers said.

Medical marijuana became legal in Virginia in July 2020 and is used to treat pain, nausea and other symptoms. It is used by patients with Alzheimer’s disease, HIV/AIDS, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy and seizures, glaucoma and other conditions.

During Tuesday night's meeting, Miller, a cardiologist, said there may be benefit from medical marijuana but there's never been a controlled scientific study that shows it helps.

"It's all anecdotal," Miller said.

As for recreational consumption, "there is a danger from willy-nilly cannabis use. I had six young people under 40 have heart attacks last year. Their only drug was cannabis. They smoked it. It's a dangerous drug," Miller added.

Vogler reminded everyone that council was voting on medical marijuana.

"All the other things really aren't relevant to the conversation," Vogler said.