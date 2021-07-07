After questions and lengthy discussion, Danville council OKs language defining medical cannabis dispensing facilities

After questions and lengthy discussion, Danville now has language in its ordinance defining cannabis dispensing facilities for the sale of medical marijuana.
Confusion arose among council members because the agenda item included the term "cannabis dispensing facilities" without mentioning medical cannabis.
Vice Mayor Gary Miller said the language should specify that medical cannabis dispensing facilities are what is being defined.
"That's what it is," Miller, a doctor, said. "Why don't we say what it is."
Councilman Lee Vogler disagreed, pointing out that the "meat" of the ordinance defining the facilities comes from the state and clearly indicates medical cannabis, not recreational marijuana.
"I'm fine with leaving it as it is," Vogler said.
Councilman Sherman Saunders asked whether anyone, including doctor's offices, could dispense medical marijuana under the ordinance.
"Can any medical facility dispense it?" Saunders said.
They would have to get a license from the state, said City Attorney Clarke Whitfield.
There are currently four medical marijuana processors in Virginia, with facilities in Richmond, Manassas, Portsmouth and Abingdon, according to the website for the Virginia affiliate of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.
Such facilities, and the use, dispensing and purchase of their products, come with rules and regulations imposed by the state.
State code defines a cannabis dispensing facility as one that:
- Has obtained a permit from the Virginia Board of Pharmacy;
- Is owned, at least in part, by a pharmaceutical processor; and
- Dispenses cannabis oil produced by a pharmaceutical processor to a registered patient, their registered agent, or, if such patient is a minor or an incapacitated adult, such patient’s parent or legal guardian.
In 2015, the Virginia General Assembly approved the use of cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol acid oil for the treatment of intractable epilepsy.
The next year, and in 2017, the General Assembly authorized the establishment of five pharmaceutical processor permits, one in each of the state’s five health service areas for the cultivation, manufacture and dispensing of the oil.
Each permitted pharmaceutical processor may open five cannabis dispensing facilities within their health service area, Powers said. One service area in the state remains vacant.
State law allows for only five pharmaceutical processors, she said.
A person who wants to buy and use medical marijuana products must have certification from a medical practitioner registered with the Virginia Board of Pharmacy as a practitioner for cannabis oil, Diane Powers, spokesperson with the board, told the Danville Register & Bee last month.
But before the patient gets certification, their practitioner, who could be a doctor of medicine or osteopathy, physician assistant, or nurse practitioner, must determine that the person could benefit from the use of cannabis.
The patient must then become registered with the state board of pharmacy, Powers said.
Medical marijuana became legal in Virginia in July 2020 and is used to treat pain, nausea and other symptoms. It is used by patients with Alzheimer’s disease, HIV/AIDS, cancer, Crohn’s disease, epilepsy and seizures, glaucoma and other conditions.
During Tuesday night's meeting, Miller, a cardiologist, said there may be benefit from medical marijuana but there's never been a controlled scientific study that shows it helps.
"It's all anecdotal," Miller said.
As for recreational consumption, "there is a danger from willy-nilly cannabis use. I had six young people under 40 have heart attacks last year. Their only drug was cannabis. They smoked it. It's a dangerous drug," Miller added.
Vogler reminded everyone that council was voting on medical marijuana.
"All the other things really aren't relevant to the conversation," Vogler said.
Whitfield emphasized that Tuesday night's vote would be for medical cannabis, not recreational marijuana. A new state law legalizing possession of up to an ounce of marijuana went into effect July 1.
Casino vote
Danville City Council also voted unanimously Tuesday night to rezone 1100 W. Main St. in Schoolfield from M-I industrial manufacturing to C-E casino entertainment district.
Caesars Virginia senior director of design and constriction Mark Schlang told councilmen the company will present the casino’s design to council within the next couple of months.
Ceasars Virginia plans to build a casino resort at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield at the West Main Street location.
In addition, the old, 750,000-square-foot finishing building will be demolished, Schlang told council.
“There are a lot of contaminants in the building,” Schlang told the Danville Register & Bee. “A lot of rusted rebar in the concrete. The cost of remediation is prohibitive.”
The company has received bids for demolition of existing structures and is performing a hazardous materials survey of the property, Schlang said.