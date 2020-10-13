After reopening Monday, Chatham High School student tests positive for COVID-19

CHATHAM — Chatham High School reported one student testing positive for COVID-19 this week, Pittsylvania County Schools officials confirmed Tuesday evening at a school board meeting.

Schools in the county reopened to grades four-12 on Monday, and district personnel were alerted to a student’s positive test around midday Tuesday, assistant superintendent for administration Steven Mayhew said.

Mayhew said the student was in the school on Monday but was not in attendance on Tuesday. He added that contact tracing commenced quickly and revealed no other people were identified as having been in a possible exposure window — which typically means within 6 feet or less for 15 or more minutes without a mask.

“It was determined there were no potential exposures from it by VDH and the school health services,” Mayhew said.

Mayhew said classrooms where the student may have been the previous day were cleared for deep cleaning on Tuesday following the announcement of the positive test.

The school community was notified of a student’s positive test through email, through the online classroom or by letters sent home Tuesday, Mayhew said.

This story will be updated.

