After revising music festival ordinance, Pittsylvania County officials weigh issuing permits

Pittsylvania County is on its way to having music events and festivals at Blue Ridge Amphitheater in Blairs.
With the approval of revisions to the county’s music festival ordinance, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors can now move on to considering permits for concerts and other activities at the site formerly known as White Oak Amphitheater.
After months of work from county staff and input from the public and agencies including the Virginia Department of Transportation and Virginia Department of Health, the board approved revisions to the music festival ordinance during its meeting Tuesday.
It was the first wholesale revision since the ordinance was created in the 1970s. It had not been updated in 30 years.
“We took our time in developing these ordinance revisions because we wanted to make sure that everybody is getting a good deal,” said Bob Warren, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, in a prepared statement. “We believe this ordinance adequately and fairly allows for music festivals to occur in a way that is safe and efficient for everyone involved.”
The revisions allow for regulations regarding fire and EMS coverage for events, traffic control, insurance coverage, bonds to ensure compliance, security and crowd control, lighting and noise spillover, and more.
The action taken by the Board on Tuesday night was only to approve revisions of the ordinance. A special called meeting has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at 39 Bank St. in Chatham. The board will consider permit applications for multiple music festivals that Purpose Driven Events is planning at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater.
Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said the revised ordinance enables the county to effectively regulate music festivals.
“Our board of supervisors wanted to make sure that music festivals can proceed safely and efficiently in our county, and updating our ordinance was a necessary step in making that happen,” Smitherman said in a prepared statement. “With the new ordinance in place, each music festival promoter will have to demonstrate their plans and prove that their event can happen safely.”
The changes to the ordinance were needed to for the interests of public health and citizens living near the venue, said Planning Director Emily Ragsdale.
“The revisions that the board of supervisors adopted were necessary to minimize impacts to adjacent property owners as much as possible and to ensure that the ordinance could protect the interest of public health, safety, and welfare of county residents,” Ragsdale told the Danville Register & Bee.
A few minor updates have occurred since the ordinance’s creation, but not a thorough revision to make sure that the regulations are up-to-date and adequately protect everyone involved, including Pittsylvania County residents and neighboring property owners, those who attend the events, Pittsylvania County government, and event promoters and staff, according to county officials. Out of an abundance of caution, the board of supervisors passed a motion during their April 20 meeting to freeze the acceptance of all music festival applications until the County Code could be revised.
“The past few months of discussions and planning about revisions to the ordinance have been extremely productive and beneficial,” Smitherman added, “and I am confident that the new ordinance will allow music festivals to proceed without jeopardizing anyone’s safety or quality of life. Now that the ordinance has been revised to protect the interests of everyone involved, we are excited about the positive impacts that music festivals can have not only on Pittsylvania County, but the entire region.”
Detailed plans for proposed events, including a comprehensive site plan showing every amenity and where it would be located, will have to be provided and signed off on by the appropriate regulating agency, and the entire permit must be approved by the board.
The changes require plans to be submitted and approved by agencies that have regulatory authority over various aspects of any proposed festivals to make sure that any possible negative impacts are adequately addressed by the promotors prior to approval of the event,” Ragsdale said. “These impacts include traffic, noise, trash collection and sanitation, security, fire and EMS coverage, etc. By requiring these plans to be submitted and approved, the county is ensuring that all possible steps are being taken to protect adjacent property owners, festival attendees, residents and the county.”
Music festival organizers will be required to submit thorough plans regarding everything from transportation, safety, light and sound, facilities and sewage, and a comprehensive site plan.