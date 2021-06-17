After revising music festival ordinance, Pittsylvania County officials weigh issuing permits

The action taken by the Board on Tuesday night was only to approve revisions of the ordinance. A special called meeting has been scheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday at 39 Bank St. in Chatham. The board will consider permit applications for multiple music festivals that Purpose Driven Events is planning at the Blue Ridge Amphitheater.

Pittsylvania County Administrator David Smitherman said the revised ordinance enables the county to effectively regulate music festivals.

“Our board of supervisors wanted to make sure that music festivals can proceed safely and efficiently in our county, and updating our ordinance was a necessary step in making that happen,” Smitherman said in a prepared statement. “With the new ordinance in place, each music festival promoter will have to demonstrate their plans and prove that their event can happen safely.”

The changes to the ordinance were needed to for the interests of public health and citizens living near the venue, said Planning Director Emily Ragsdale.

“The revisions that the board of supervisors adopted were necessary to minimize impacts to adjacent property owners as much as possible and to ensure that the ordinance could protect the interest of public health, safety, and welfare of county residents,” Ragsdale told the Danville Register & Bee.