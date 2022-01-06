Ahead of transformational projects, Danville plans to rebrand itself with logo, tagline

With transformational projects coming to Danville, officials are seeking to rebrand the city — a process that will include a logo, narrative and tagline to tell Danville's story.

"There is a lot of change coming to our city that will likely be seen as a tourist destination," City Manager Ken Larking said Thursday. "We wanted our community to have a recognizable and attractive rebrand that would encourage others to seek out what's going on in Danville."

The River District currently has its "Reimagine That" brand that was established in 2015, and the city's current brand came shortly thereafter.

Danville Economic Development Director Corrie T. Bobe, who is leading the rebranding effort, echoed Larking's reasoning behind the endeavor.

"We've seen substantial growth," Bobe said. "There is a great story to tell."

The city will send out requests for proposals for a firm to perform the rebranding process early next week, with bids from potential contractors due by Feb. 11.

Officials hope to have a contract in place and the process started by March 14, Bobe said.

Work on the rebranding will include community engagement such as community input sessions and stakeholder meetings to gather feedback, Bobe said.

The rebranding will include a new logo, color scheme, tagline and recommendations from the firm on marketing materials, Bobe said.

Bobe emphasized that the city is not currently redesigning the River District logo, which is separate from the city's logo.

"We're not redesigning the River District logo at this time," Bobe said.

The cost of the city's rebranding project will not be known until bids come in, Bobe said.

Having a brand for the city is important because it establishes an identity, Larking said.

"It's about telling your story, understanding what your history is, understanding where you want to go, and sharing your city's story with the world and those who live there," Larking said.

