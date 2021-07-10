Ailing pipes in Chatham, flood-prone roads in Danville highlight needed infrastructure improvements

As Congress debates a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, Chatham and Danville are grappling with old water pipes and flood-prone streets on a routine basis.

A water pipeline break on Memorial Day weekend in Chatham is a symptom of larger water system problems in Chatham, while Danville’s infrastructure needs lie, instead, in roads.

In late May, a leak in the water mains at Cherrystone Creek caused the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District to issue a water boiling notice to residents in Chatham and the surrounding area. It came on the heels of a similar leak in February that also triggered a boil notice.

According to town council member Matt Bell, one of the biggest issues with Chatham’s water pipeline infrastructure is that most of the pipes are above ground, making them vulnerable to damage. In addition, many of the valves are very old and hard to find and replace, causing leaks to last longer. The boil notice from Memorial Day weekend extended beyond the days it took to repair the service.

Without a supply of water, God’s Pit Crew — a Danville-based disaster relief group — and the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department provided water to those who needed it over the holiday weekend.