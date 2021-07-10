Ailing pipes in Chatham, flood-prone roads in Danville highlight needed infrastructure improvements

As Congress debates a $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, Chatham and Danville are grappling with old water pipes and flood-prone streets on a routine basis.
A water pipeline break on Memorial Day weekend in Chatham is a symptom of larger water system problems in Chatham, while Danville’s infrastructure needs lie, instead, in roads.
In late May, a leak in the water mains at Cherrystone Creek caused the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District to issue a water boiling notice to residents in Chatham and the surrounding area. It came on the heels of a similar leak in February that also triggered a boil notice.
According to town council member Matt Bell, one of the biggest issues with Chatham’s water pipeline infrastructure is that most of the pipes are above ground, making them vulnerable to damage. In addition, many of the valves are very old and hard to find and replace, causing leaks to last longer. The boil notice from Memorial Day weekend extended beyond the days it took to repair the service.
Without a supply of water, God’s Pit Crew — a Danville-based disaster relief group — and the Chatham Volunteer Fire Department provided water to those who needed it over the holiday weekend.
Some of the valves and pipelines date back as far as the 1950s, but those — while in need of replacement — are not always the most vulnerable. The main threat is water lines being above ground. Newer lines are usually below ground, while older ones are usually above ground, like a majority of Chatham’s lines.
“What we’re dealing with here in Chatham is these pipes are old but built with the technology back in the 60s or 70s that we don’t have now,” Bell said. Putting old pipes below ground would protect them from falling branches, weather and other forms of exposure.
Chatham Town Council is trying to work with Inframark, the company that runs Chatham’s water and sewer system, to mark particularly vulnerable places in the pipeline and repair them. However, repair will be a long and costly process.
Danville’s needs
Danville’s highest priority infrastructure priorities lie mainly in roads. Ken Larking, the city manager, listed several projects, including raising the Pumpkin Street Bridge on Goodyear Boulevard to protect it from flooding, adding sidewalks in some areas and improving the S curves on River Street to prevent flooding.
Many areas that flood frequently and see high pedestrian use or street traffic may pose a danger to people, Larking said.
Another need is an interchange on the Elizabeth Street intersection on the U.S. 29 bypass. This is under the control of the Virginia Department of Transportation, but it has not been budgeted yet, and Larking hopes to push for it to happen.
Costs pose a barrier for infrastructure improvements in both localities, but Larking is optimistic.