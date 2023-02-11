As firefighter pay remains a hot topic, the Danville Fire Department faces difficulties with retaining employees.

Since Dec. 29, six employees have either left the fire department or announced their upcoming departures, with one of them retiring.

Recruitment challenges is not a new issue or unique to Danville, but losing a half-dozen firefighters is "virgin territory" for the department, said Danville Fire Department Chief David Coffey.

Low firefighter compensation in Danville has played a major role in most of those departures, Coffey said.

"I would have to concede that is due to the pay," he said during an interview Thursday.

As chief, Coffey acknowledges both sides of the firefighter pay issue. He pointed out his dual role as a representative of both the city and his firefighters.

"My job is to create an environment here in the fire department that is a good environment to work in, an environment that they enjoy coming to work in and to get them the best wage that I can," he said. "But I also have that hat as a representative of the city, and I'm a realist."

There is only so much money available in the city's coffers, he added.

A firefighter pay study presented to Danville City Council in December showed that starting pay for a Danville firefighter fell nearly 20% short of the market average hiring minimum of $42,034.

The pay range minimum for a firefighter in Danville was $34,085 per year when the study was done, but a recent increase elevated that figure slightly to $35,434.

Danville City Manager Ken Larking said he hopes to implement a $1,000 across-the-board raise for city employees sometime this year, as well.

"We want to make sure we can afford it," Larking said Friday.

The city has hired the Berkley Group — which conducted the firefighter pay study — to perform an organization-wide pay study to address disparities that have developed because of volatility in the market over the past three years since the pandemic.

Firefighters who have spoken out and called for raises at City Council meetings have argued that a study is not needed for officials to know that firefighter pay is inadequate.

The current study underway to examine compensation for all city employees is necessary to address low salaries in Danville's government, Larking said.

"My focus is making sure we have competitive pay for all of our employees so we have the workforce necessary to provide services to citizens," Larking said.

The city has positions in all its departments that are paid below market and it's important to make sure there is enough money in the budget to boost wages and salaries for everyone, Larking said.

"If we make a commitment to give only one department [such as the fire department] an increase, we risk not having enough money to provide pay increases for other positions in the city," he said. "Solving one issue in one department could create problems in other departments."

In addition, salary increases are not one-time costs. They become recurring annual expenditures, Larking pointed out.

"You've got to be extremely careful when it comes to funding ongoing expenses," he said.

In addition to the $1,000 salary increases he hopes to provide, Larking also wants to propose pay-for-performance raises in July, he said. Last year's pay-for-performance hikes averaged nearly 4% for each employee, he said.

Across the country

As for firefighter recruitment, that has been a challenge since before the pay issue came up, Coffey said. It's not only an obstacle for Danville, but for agencies across the country, he said.

"I don't know what has changed in our society, but the glamor of being a firefighter is not there any more," Coffey said.

Thirty years ago, when Coffey took the entry-level exam to become a firefighter, there were more than 350 candidates competing for three positions, he recalled.

"It was very competitive," he said, pointing to the contrast to today. "I've been in Danville three years and I've been involved with the hiring sessions. The most we've had take the test is 50."

There are 146 employees, including 114 firefighters, in the city's fire department.

He doesn't attribute the trouble with recruitment to pay. Other, higher-paying agencies are experiencing similar situations, he said. Retention of more seasoned firefighters is the bigger problem.

"We're losing skilled firefighters," Coffey said.

Departments in other areas are hiring them, he said.

"They're recognizing their certifications and their skill sets and offering them a better wage than I can right now," Coffey said.

But he recognizes that Larking and City Council know inadequate pay is a problem in the department and are taking steps to address it.

Patience

"What I've asked of my firefighters is to be patient," he said. "I believe the city leadership is working to rectify the problem and everybody recognizes it's a problem."

In 2021, the city provided raises to the Danville Police Department due to difficulties in recruitment and retention among law enforcement agencies following the May 2020 murder of George Floyd at the hands of a police officer in Minneapolis, which sparked nationwide protests.

Firefighters have brought that up when imploring city officials to do the same for their department. Coffey speculated that singling out one group for an increase can create animosity.

"I think it has contributed to the frustration firefighters are feeling right now," Coffey said. "The police department was given a raise and no one else in the city was."

Coffey, who supports the current pay study for all city employees, said of the city's decision have the analysis performed, "The city was just doing their due diligence in making sure everyone is treated fair and equitable."

Larking and City Council both understand that employee pay, including pay for firefighters, is an issue that needs to be worked out, Larking said.

"We're trying to make sure this happens in the interest of the entire community," Larking said.