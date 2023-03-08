Danville has made changes at its visitor center off U.S. 29 that now keep its bathrooms closed after hours and forbid overnight parking.

"The reason we did this is to better realign its functions," Corrie Bobe, Danville's director of economic development and tourism, told Danville City Council during its work session Tuesday night.

But Vice Mayor Gary Miller disagreed with the changes, and said Danville needs a place for travelers and truckers to stop, rest and use the bathroom.

"There's not a single rest stop in this city," Miller told Bobe. "We need to look into having a rest stop in Danville."

Bobe pointed out there is a Pilot station on U.S. 58 with restroom facilities and a truck stop.

But, Miller said, the Pilot station is "totally overwhelmed with trucks."

The Danville Visitor Center is at 645 River Park Drive, just off the exit for Dan Daniel Memorial Park at U.S. 29 North. Under the new hours that started March 1, parking is disallowed from 5 p.m. to 8 a.m. and the bathrooms are only open from 9 a.m. to to 5 p.m.

The visitor center parking lot has been used predominantly for storage, Bobe said.

"It wasn't being used for people to rest," she said.

Visitor centers, as opposed to state-run welcome centers that have both 24-hour restrooms and a visitor center, are operated by local governments and are usually open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Bobe told council members.

She said the purpose of the changes is to focus on serving the traveling public, providing information about the community to those passing through. The goal is to get them to spend money while they're here, she added.

"Realigned hours helps us to better serve our clients to provide that key information to the traveling public," Bobe said.

Danville's visitor center hours are now 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Previously, hours were from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

City Councilman Lee Vogler pointed out there is a North Carolina welcome center on U.S. 29 across the state line. With growth happening in Danville, the city could use a similar facility, he said.

"With everything we've got going on ... it would make sense for us to reach out to the state to try have a state welcome center," Vogler said. "It seems it would make sense for the state to have a nice facility here in Danville. I would love for us to try and look into that. An official welcome center here makes a lot of sense to me."

City Manager Ken Larking said the state used to run the center before turning operations over to Danville. That happened in August after City Council approved a resolution to accept what was then called the Danville Welcome Center from the Virginia Tourism Corporation.

The city's website now refers to it as the Danville Visitor Center.

"It's going to be a much better experience for those coming into our community," Larking said of the changes, adding that most people coming into the area will do so between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Also, there has been discussion of having a smaller version of a welcome center at the revamped White Mill building downtown, Larking added.

City Councilman Sherman Saunders also pointed out the welcome center nearby in North Carolina.

"Is there any way that Danville can partner with North Carolina to share that?" Saunders said.

He also asked what the difference was between a rest stop and a visitor center.

A rest stop along an interstate is a place that includes restrooms and vending machines. Visitor centers provide information to travelers about their communities, offering maps, brochures and other items, Bobe said.

State-run welcome centers include both visitor centers and rest stops, she said. Visitor centers usually have limited hours, while rest stops are open 24 hours.

Danville only has the visitor center, Bobe said. At most visitor centers, the bathrooms are inside the facility and close when the visitor center closes, she said.

At the visitor center in Bedford, those who stop there must walk into the facility to enter its bathrooms "and that is closed at 5 o'clock," Bobe said.

"Just because they're doing it, doesn't mean they're doing it right," Miller responded.

Shutting down the parking lot and bathroom is too restrictive, he said.

Saunders wondered aloud what the costs and benefits would be to let the parking lot and rest area be a 24-hour operation.

"It would certainly cost more," Larking said.

Also, with 24-hour bathrooms and no one to staff it, all sorts of situations could occur with no one knowing that they happened, he said.

"It would be quite a challenge," Larking said.

"Why don't we just give it back to the state?" said City Councilman Madison Whittle.

The commonwealth provides funding for the center, including $200,000 for operations and $25,000 for maintenance, Larking responded.

City staff recommends keeping the facility the way it is now, he said.

"We do not think there will be value in having the bathrooms open past 5," Larking said.

During an interview with the Danville Register & Bee on Wednesday morning, Larking said people were storing vehicles — including tractor trailers — in the parking lot for several days, affecting the ability of customers to visit the visitor center.

"That is not the purpose of the parking lot," he said.

With the city's new tourism program, there's an added focus on making the visitor center a bigger part of its overall tourism marketing efforts, Larking said.

"There's going to be some upgrades to the interior eventually," he said. "There's a welcome center manager position to be filled soon."

Also, additional training has been done for employees staffing the center. and there are at least two staff members at the facility at a given time, Larking said.

In other matters, Danville City Council voted 8-0 to approve a special use permit to allow Garrett Shifflett to build 250 one- and two-bedroom units at 501, 505 and 539 Craghead St in the River District.

Councilman Barry Mayo was absent.

Council also voted 8-0 to adopt a resolution approving and authorizing a comprehensive agreement between the Danville School Board and Danville Branch Builds, Inc. for the company to perform final design and construction of a new G.L.H. Johnson Elementary School.