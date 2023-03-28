For the second time in recent months, the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill came close to landing a major manufacturing project.

Albemarle Corp. considered the 3,500-acre site in southwestern Pittsylvania County for locating a lithium hydroxide processing facility, but chose to take its project to Chester County, South Carolina, instead.

Lee Vogler, chair of the Danville-Pittsylvania Regional Industrial Facility Authority, said the Berry Hill megasite's status as a finalist for a second project this year just illustrates its strong selling points.

"We would rather land this project than not, but to consistently have projects of this size and scope look at that megasite ... speaks to the quality of that site," Vogler said Tuesday morning.

Late last year, a $3.5 billion Ford electric-battery manufacturing project, which would have brought about 2,500 jobs to the region, was shut out of contention in Virginia by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Ford ended up deciding to build its plant in Michigan after Youngkin removed Virginia from consideration for the project due to the project’s partnership with a Chinese company.

The megasite is owned by RIFA, a joint entity with a board that includes members of Danville City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

Delegate Danny Marshall, R-Danville, said Youngkin had two separate conversations with Albemarle's CEO — one lasting a half-hour and the other 45 minutes — as part of efforts to bring the project to Berry Hill.

Albemarle plans to invest at least $1.3 billion and create more than 300 new jobs with average annual pay at about $93,000 at a nearly 800-acre parcel of land in South Carolina, according to a March 22 news release on Albemarle Corp.'s website.

Albemarle's decision came down to geography. Marshall said officials with the Virginia Economic Development Partnership told him the company chose the South Carolina site because of its nearness to its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina.

"We can't move Berry Hill," Marshall said.

He added that the company already had employees in Charlotte trained to perform the work that will be needed at its new facility.

"It's quite a distance from Charlotte to this location [Berry Hill]," Marshall said.

Vogler said officials had talks with the company about the project for about a year.

Albemarle's project would also create more than 1,500 construction jobs, with the facility to product about 50,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide to help meet the demand for electric vehicles and lithium-ion batteries, according to the news release. It would also include the potential to expand to up to 100,000 metric tons.

"Production at the facility would support the manufacturing of an estimated 2.4 million electric vehicles annually," according to the news release.

"It's disappointing," Marshall said of Albemarle's decision. "But you just move forward."

There are numerous prospects inquiring about Berry Hill's megasite, Vogler said.

"It wasn't long ago that there were not prospects for the site," Vogler said.

Now local officials are seeing them every week, he said. That speaks to what state and local officials have doing over the past several years to get to this point, Vogler said.

"It's not a matter of 'if,' it's a matter of 'when,'" Vogler said of the chances of a major project coming to Berry Hill.

The Berry Hill megasite nearly landed a $5.5 billion Hyundai plant last spring that would have brought 8,500 jobs to the region. The plant opted to locate in Georgia, where it was called the largest economic development plan in Georgia history.