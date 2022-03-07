Apartment project, a $20 million investment, wins recommendation from Danville planners

A project that would bring 162 apartment units to Stewart Street got a thumbs-up from the Danville Planning Commission on Monday afternoon.

The commission voted 6-0 during its regular meeting to recommend that Danville City Council approve the complex that would include six separate three-story apartment buildings on about 6.5 acres and amenities including a swimming pool and a clubhouse.

The project, proposed by CWC Holdings LLC and Elizabeth and Keith Walden, would be built on Stewart Street behind Townes Funeral Home off West Main Street and would bring about $20 million in investments in redeveloping that area.

“The Waldens propose to redevelop the bulk of Stewart Street to create an attractive, high-end apartment community that will return this corridor to productive use,” attorney Steven Gould wrote in a letter on behalf of the Waldens to planning director Doug Plachcinski Feb. 16.

The project is an important step toward meeting the region’s growing need for available, quality housing, particularly housing outside of the River District, Gould added in the letter.

Greensboro, North Carolina-based Berkley Hall Companies will lead construction and management of the community. The rental apartments will include one to three bedrooms, with rents at more than $1,000 a month, Gould said.

Roughly a dozen speakers voiced their opinions on the project, with an almost even split between those in favor and those opposed.

Supporters pointed out needed housing for employees of industries coming to the Dan River Region, especially Danville.

Others expressed concerns about increased traffic, noise and lowered property values as a result of the project.

Lewis Dumont, who lives on West Main Street, said there needs to be more projects like the one the Waldens are proposing, especially with more professionals moving to the area.

“Companies will be paying attention to this,” Dumont said to planning commission members, referring to the decisions that will be made by city government on the project. “A negative recommendation is going to tell them this is not a friendly place to come for building housing and apartments that they need. Investors will also be paying attention.”

But Randy Kelly, who said he had no objection to the project, implored planners to consider traffic issues in the neighborhood.

“Please take a look at traffic impact,” Kelly said, adding that there is a problem with cut-through traffic on Randolph Street, where he lives. “It could increase cut-through traffic on Randolph and Lady Astor [Street]. There’s going to be far more traffic coming out of Stewart Street.”

West Main Street resident Peter Wrenn said neighbors are worried about the increase in population density the project would bring, as well as increased traffic issues at the exit from Central Boulevard onto West Main Street in front of Stewart Street.

About 20-30 emergency vehicles use that exit to get to Sovah Health-Danville, Wrenn added.

“It’s already very congested at that intersection,” he said, adding that funerals at Townes Funeral Home also increase traffic there.

Wrenn also expressed concerns about a possible drop in property values on West Main Street and surrounding streets.

“It puts millions of dollars in re-investment at risk,” he said.

But Mark Gignac, director of special projects at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, pointed out that housing will be needed for those training under different programs at the institute.

He also mentioned the facility Tyson Foods will break ground on soon in the area. That project will bring 376 jobs.

“Housing is the big concern for those involved in economic development efforts,” Gignac said. “I support this particular proposal. The institute is looking for many more projects like this.”

The project will have 231 parking spaces, about 1.4 spaces per unit — 40% more than that required by the city for such a project, Gould said. A traffic analysis is a condition for approval of the project, he said.

It will also provide pedestrian access to West Main Street, as well as access to Ballou Park and nearby establishments including Crema & Vine and King Cropp restaurant, Gould said.

The planning commission voted 6-0 to recommend that City Council approve the project.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.