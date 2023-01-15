Applications available for Youth Police Academy in Danville

Youth ages 9-17 are invited to participate in the fifth annual Youth Police Academy, a summer camp through the Danville Police Department free of charge.

The academy lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 12-29. Early drop off and late pick up are available. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Awards, speakers, demonstrations, physical fitness activities and more will be held during the academy.

“The goal of the Youth Police Academy is to provide an awareness of what police officers experience in their day-to-day tasks,” said Capt. Sylvia Brooks.

Parents must provide transportation to and from the Danville Police Department, located at 1 Community Way.

Participant applications and Youth Police Academy leader applications are available online. Leaders must have previously graduated from the Youth Police Academy to be considered for this role.

Partner agencies and groups include the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Public Schools, George Washington High School ROTC, Danville Sheriff's Office, Danville General District Court, JDRC Court, Danville Fire Department and RASAP.

Space is limited to the first 30 participants.

To learn more, contact Brooks at brookss@danvilleva.gov, or 434-797-8898 ext. 4.