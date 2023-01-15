 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Danville Police Department | Youth Police Academy

Applications available for Youth Police Academy in Danville

  • 0

Danville Police Department offering training for new approach to juvenile justice

Youth ages 9-17 are invited to participate in the fifth annual Youth Police Academy, a summer camp through the Danville Police Department free of charge.

The academy lasts from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday from June 12-29. Early drop off and late pick up are available. Breakfast and lunch are provided. Awards, speakers, demonstrations, physical fitness activities and more will be held during the academy.

“The goal of the Youth Police Academy is to provide an awareness of what police officers experience in their day-to-day tasks,” said Capt. Sylvia Brooks.

Danville Youth Police Academy

Members of the 2022 Danville Youth Police Academy participate in a program that teaches character development, physical fitness and scenario-based training.

Parents must provide transportation to and from the Danville Police Department, located at 1 Community Way.

Participant applications and Youth Police Academy leader applications are available online. Leaders must have previously graduated from the Youth Police Academy to be considered for this role.

People are also reading…

Danville Youth Police Academy

Cadets in the fourth annual Danville Youth Police Academy line up for a graduation ceremony in 2022.

Partner agencies and groups include the Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Public Schools, George Washington High School ROTC, Danville Sheriff's Office, Danville General District Court, JDRC Court, Danville Fire Department and RASAP.

Space is limited to the first 30 participants.

To learn more, contact Brooks at brookss@danvilleva.gov, or 434-797-8898 ext. 4.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Grim task of identifying the dead begins after Nepal plane crash

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert