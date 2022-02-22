As Danville parks undergo renovations, city wants residents to be involved in planning

Neighborhood parks around Danville are about to undergo major renovations, and Danville Parks and Recreation wants residents to be involved in the planning process.

The department is hosting several events throughout the city with the hope of soliciting community input, such as Monday’s Heart in the Park gathering at Coates Recreation Center.

The event featured several outdoor activities designed to inspire visions for how community recreation spaces can be used to promote health, physical activity, community integration and family friendly fun.

According to facilities and services planner Stephanie Lovely, the renovation project addresses the 21 neighborhood parks throughout Danville with the intention of focusing on three parks per year over the course of six to seven years. This year’s planning and community feedback efforts focus on Doyle Thomas Park on Green Street, Coates Recreation Center on Westover Drive and Pumpkin Creek Park on Taylor Drive.

“We just want to be completely transparent about the process and invite people to be a part of it,” Lovely said. “We know that parks are so, so important to community members and that the things that make them really come alive and be loved is when they reflect the communities around them."

Lovely indicates the community input and engineering process will continue until the fiscal year ends on June 30. Then the next phase, allocating the budgetary allotments for the renovations, will begin. Construction will start at all three parks in 2023, at which point the planning and engineering phase will begin for three other parks to be announced at a later date.

Parks and recreation hosted a community input event at Doyle Thomas Park recently, and Lovely is currently working with neighborhood leaders to determine the best time slot for the Pumpkin Creek event. Lovely said between 60 and 70 residents attended the Doyle Thomas event, while approximately 20 community members attended Monday’s expo at Coates.

Those who attended were able to review schematics of proposed park improvements produced by Virginia Tech landscape architecture students and faculty in collaboration with community members who have already been engaged with parks and recreation and the planning process. The Virginia Tech group created three visuals per facility which serve to stimulate the public imagination about what possible renovation plans will look like.

“This came from residents, so it’s resident-directed as it is,” Lovely noted. The present event series and future public planning meetings are designed to build upon community input that has already been included within the proposals to ensure neighborhood residents will be satisfied with the end results long before ground is broken on the projects. This will in turn hopefully produce more community usage of these public facilities.

Although the Coates event did not enjoy the robust attendance of last week’s gathering at Doyle Thomas Park, Lovely noted quality of engagement is just as valuable as quantity, sharing that 10 residents signed up to participate in future planning events and public meetings.

“We’re really handling this process with care,” Lovely indicated. “And we care also that residents know that their time is well spent whenever they are putting it into this process, and that they can actually see something coming of their input."

One suggestion offered by Westover residents at Monday’s event that is likely to bear fruit was neighborhood park users would appreciate the addition of a walking area or walking trail.

“This is the only park for the Westover area, so a lot of people come here for walking, for exercise and healthy living,” Lovely said.

However, other residents want to ensure that features such as the playground and dog-walking areas remain intact, as both features are highly valued and frequently utilized by the neighborhood.

Health initiatives

Attendees also had the opportunities to learn about public health initiatives, take up an impromptu tennis lesson, participate in a scavenger hunt and engage with a living art exhibit.

“We know that parks are so essential to health and well being,” said Maggie Richardson, regional coordinator of The Health Collaborative. Richardson attended the event to engage with Westover residents to learn more about how the park planning process and similar projects could help local residents live healthier lives.

Richardson said she also received feedback that more walking spaces would be useful in the area, as well as biking lanes to encourage physical activity in the Westover neighborhood.

Rusty Lovell, director of programming for the Southside Area Tennis Association, participated Monday with two group members who assisted with on-site tennis lessons for residents.

Lovell shared that the association — called SATA for short — hosts adult team tennis leagues for all experience levels, as well as an elementary school league and a middle school league. The group promotes tennis for community health and recreation.

Lovell indicated that SATA participated in the event in part to inspire residents to consider how tennis and possibly even tennis court construction could figure into local neighborhood park planning, noting its inherent qualities that make it more pandemic-safe than contact sports.

“Luckily tennis is one of the safest sports to play — outdoors, social distancing, all that good stuff — so tennis actually grew,” Lovell said, noting that participation in his program has grown steadily despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

Living art

Three representatives from the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History attended to construct and display a living art project that literally created a “heart in the park” using stakes, yarn and mathematics.

“We are designing community installation projects that would be easy to replicate,” said Danville Museum Executive Director Elsabé Dixon who emphasized that community-based participatory art projects are not only healthy, but inspire more interest in museum attendance as well.

“You can marry low-brow and high-brow formulas, and you can come up with something unique for yourself and your community,” Dixon continued, using the Coates installation as an example. The living sculpture used Fibonacci-inspired math sequencing to produce the spirograph-like image.

“But once you start doing it, it’s almost like knitting,” Dixon explained.

Felice McWilliams, social media manager for the Danville Museum, helped to map out the heart shape within the living sculpture.

“Art and math coincide so much, and we don’t really realize it,” McWilliams said, noting art forms such as music and geometric sculptures can help creative students to comprehend mathematics by relating to it through art.

McWilliams is hopeful the community installations project — called Five Parks Studio — will help encourage more community engagement, outdoor activities and interest in education and creativity.

Both she and Dixon hope that by collaborating with the parks planning initiative, they will inspire residents to envision more ways in which public spaces can be utilized for community art installations, including participatory ones like the one they modeled during the Coates event.

Community members who wish to contribute to the park planning initiative but are unable to attend live events can do so at www.danvilleva.gov/2310/Neighborhood-Park-Projects.