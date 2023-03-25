With Caesars Virginia's temporary casino expected to open in a few months, city officials are preparing for an influx of visitors to Danville.

The Caesars project, especially the permanent larger facility slated to open in late 2024, will draw hundreds, if not thousands of travelers to the city per day.

Vice Mayor Gary Miller wonders whether hotels and restaurants will be able to handle the extra volume of customers descending upon the city's establishments.

"We know that's an issue," Miller said. "People are going to come here as soon as that opens expecting places to eat and stay."

While the main casino will have 500 hotel rooms when it opens, the upcoming temporary gaming venue will not. Referring to the needed growth in lodging and other amenities Danville expects to have to accommodate visitors, Miller said, "If you build it they will come. We better build it quick. People are not going to wait."

A cardiologist, Miller said fellow doctors and friends in Lynchburg frequently ask him when the casino will open. He gets queries from patients at his practice every day, as well.

"It's incredible," he said.

As for vehicle traffic, the Danville Industrial Development authority is leasing two parking lots to Caesars at Bishop Road and on West Main Street across from the site of the temporary casino to provide spaces for visitors and employees, said City Manager Ken Larking.

Workers building the casino are currently using the parking lots, Larking said.

Also, Danville Public Works will install signs at the city's entry points at U.S. 58 and at U.S. 29 giving visitors the most efficient routes to the casino, Larking said.

There will be crosswalks from parking lots to the casino, as well, he added.

"We're trying to be as responsive as we can for what their [visitors'] needs are," Larking said. "We're trying to think of all the things that need to be done to be as prepared as possible when they're open."

But Miller is concerned about first-time visitors whose electronic devices using GPS may give directions that conflict with the city's signs.

"It might give you a different route from what the signs will," Miller said.

Caesars officials initially announced said that the temporary casino would open in mid-2023, or June or July. But when contacted last week, casino representatives would not confirm when it would begin operations.

No temporary timeline

"A timeline for the opening of the temporary facility has yet to be determined," Caesars Virginia General Manager Chris Albrecht told the Danville Register & Bee via email Tuesday.

The floor of the temporary casino will cover about 40,000 square feet and include at least 700 slots and 25 table games, Albrecht said. The company is looking to hire about 450 workers for the facility.

Albrecht did not answer questions about the facility's interior or what type of atmosphere patrons could expect inside.

The permanent Caesars Virginia casino, currently under construction, is expected to generate up to $38 million in tax revenue to the city after it is up and running.

Whiting-Turner is the contractor building the Danville casino resort. The firm also has constructed the Horseshoe Baltimore, as well as projects at Caesars Palace Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel+Experience Las Vegas, Harvey’s Lake Tahoe and more.

Plans include a destination resort casino with a 500-room hotel.

The $650 million casino project will feature more than 1,400 slot machines and table games, Caesars Sportsbook and WSOP Poker Room, a live poker room named for and carrying the spirit of the legendary World Series of Poker with 25 tables, Caesars Entertainment has said.

Meeting and convention space will total 40,000 square feet with an entertainment venue to accommodate up to 2,500 guests. There will also be restaurants and bars. Nine hundred construction jobs is expected be filled as well as 1,300 operational jobs at the facility.

According to a traffic impact study conducted by EPR, PC in Charlottesville, about two and a half years ago, a casino in Schoolfield would likely bring 1,651 "new-external trips" to the site during peak afternoon and evening hours when the resort is full, or during events.

"External trips are those that result in vehicle trips to and from the site," William Wuensch, principal and transportation engineer at EPR, said following the release of the study's results.

It recommended roundabouts and other improvements at intersections to deal with increased traffic. Other recommendations included directional signing and turn-lane improvements at intersections.

In addition to directional signs and crosswalks, the city is also installing a stoplight at Bishop Road and Memorial Drive. The project will cost $400,000 and will be paid for by Caesars.

The study focused on intersections at Memorial Drive and West Main Street, as well as Memorial Drive's intersections at Bishop Road, Piedmont Drive and Park Avenue. It also looked at West Main Street's intersections at Bishop Road, Wood Avenue and Park Avenue.

EPR conducted the study from June 2020 to early 2021.

It also estimated that about 60% of casino traffic would come from the Greensboro and Raleigh-Durham areas in North Carolina, and about 30% would come from other parts of Virginia including Roanoke, Lynchburg and Petersburg. Local traffic within Danville would make up about 10%.

"We're ready and we welcome them," said Danville City Councilman Lee Vogler.

The city has taken a lot of steps to prepare for the casino, Vogler said, pointing to the directional signs, crosswalks, parking lots and upcoming traffic signal as examples.

The city put a lot of time and thought into selecting the right casino company for Danville, and has done the same thing for how to welcome the casino and its visitors, he said.

Area eateries "are going to be thrilled" at the increased customer volume, Vogler added.

More hotels needed

But "we need more hotels," he said.

"We certainly have the potential to improve and increase our lodging options in the city of Danville," Vogler said. "Even after Caesars builds their hotel, there will be opportunities for others to come in."

On the public safety side, Caesars is purchasing a fire truck and an ambulance for the city as part of their agreement, Vogler added.

"They've already been ordered," he said.

From the beginning after Caesars announced its intentions to come to Danville about three years ago, the city began readying itself to make sure it had good infrastructure and knew where it needed improvements, said Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders.

"I think, for the most part, Danville is ready at this time," Saunders said." I think we are as prepared as we can be. There will be some learning by doing. We will do whatever we need to do to meet the needs of Caesars, for both the temporary and permanent facility."

The Bristol Casino, future home of Hard Rock, celebrated six weeks of operation in August and during that time documented guests from 49 states — every state except Alaska, the Bristol Herald-Courier reported Aug. 22.

Virginia’s first casino attracted thousands of visitors to the former Bristol Mall and operators said the response far exceeded their expectations, the newspaper reported.

In Danville, there will be plenty of opportunities for entrepreneurs to meet the needs of visitors leaving the casino looking for additional activities, or those of patrons looking for a hotel room when rooms at Caesars are filled up for a convention, said Clark Casteel, president and CEO of the Danville Regional Foundation.

"It's an opportunity for the region to be strategic in understanding the opportunities that are coming up," Casteel said.