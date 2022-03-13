As legal battle continues, Danville considering reclassifying skill game facilities as adult establishments

As the court battle over skill games continues, businesses with the machines may become classified as adult-oriented establishments in the city.

Next month, Danville City Council will consider whether to lump stores and other facilities that offer electronic skill games for their customers with adult businesses such as adult bookstores, adult theaters and cabarets under city code.

Skill games establishments are currently classified as commercial indoor recreation.

There have been problems including fights and other incidents that police have had to respond to at those businesses, said city planning director Doug Plachcinski.

“They should be in places where adults [and not those under 18] should be,” Plachcinski said.

The proposed changes also call for them to be disallowed from locating within 1,000 feet of schools, day cares, residential zoning districts or other adult-oriented establishments. Current rules forbid them from being within a mile of such places.

When asked why the reduction of the forbidden was proposed, Plachcinski said, “One mile effectively doesn’t leave a place in the city where they can go.”

Also, 1,000 feet is the distance the state has for cannabis dispensaries, he said.

The current classification of skill games as commercial indoor recreation is “nebulous,” Plachcinski said.

“It was just a very vague definition,” he said.

The Danville Planning Commission voted 6-0 during its meeting March 7 to recommend that City Council approve the proposed changes.

Just about all of the skill game operators in the city are operating without a special-use permit, which is required for such an establishment. Danville officials are cracking down on those businesses.

“We’ve begun sending a notice of violation that gives them 30 days to cease,” Plachcinski said.

Skill games are illegal in the state of Virginia, but a court injunction forbids enforcement of the ban. A court case in Greensville County will be heard in May and is expected to determine the legality of the games. However, violations of city code are a separate matter from state law and the court order.

Mayor Alonzo Jones said he will wait and read information from planning staff before deciding how to vote on the matter during City Council’s meeting April 5. Also, the state’s ban and the court’s injunction complicates matters, he added.

“I’m waiting on the decision to be made by the court,” Jones said.

By an 8-1 vote on March 1, City Council remanded a request for a proposed skill-game facility on Riverside Drive back to the Planning Commission due to the state ban and court injunction.

Danville is not the only locality trying to decide how to handle skill game businesses.

They are popping up in Pittsylvania County, as well, said county spokesperson Caleb Ayers. He couldn’t say how many of such establishments are in the county.

“Pittsylvania County doesn’t require business licenses, which makes it difficult to locate every establishment that has skill game machines,” Ayers said Friday.

However, community development staff has located several such facilities in the county as a result of the court injunction, he said. The games “have appeared very quickly all over the county,” he said.

But like Danville, the county has found violations of local ordinances among all of those existing businesses.

“All of the establishments that have been located so far have in non-compliance with the zoning ordinance, and others have also been found in violation of building and fire codes,” Ayers said.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.