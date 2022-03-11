As part of a test project, manufactured homes installed in Monument-Berryman area of Danville

Manufactured homes targeted for moderate-income, first-time home buyers are in the final stages of being installed in the Monument-Berryman area in Danville.

Four homes can be seen on Lee, Beauregard and Franklin streets and a fifth will be installed later this year. Featuring three and four bedrooms, two full baths and open floor plans, the structures will help meet demand for reasonably priced housing in Danville, officials said Thursday.

"There is a need for homes in Danville that provide security for its residents," said Larissa Deedrich, executive director of the Danville Redevelopment and Housing Authority. "These homes are beautiful, well-made and fit nicely into the surrounding neighborhoods. Providing homes like these for first-time homeowners is the first step in building wealth and providing financial security for these families."

The manufactured homes are prefabricated, built elsewhere and moved to the site of where they will be occupied. They were delivered last summer and the final installation process is being completed, she said.

Danville City Council voted to approve the idea for the homes in September 2019, just months before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials at the same said they would be targeted toward people making 120% or less of the city’s median household income of about $54,400 per year, which is roughly $65,280 annually or less.

The authority planned to sell the homes and Virginia Housing (formerly the Virginia Housing Development Authority) would finance the transactions.

Officials said the project would be an opportunity to build new homes for first-time home buyers and fill up vacant lots in the Monument-Berryman area.

So far, the two homes on Lee Street have been sold, and the authority bought the home on Franklin Street for affordable rental, Deedrich said. A home is still being installed on Beauregard will be for sale once it's completed, she said.

The pre-COVID estimated price range for the homes was $152,000 to $170,000, but prices will be higher because of inflation, Deedrich said.

"The ones that are not sold will now be listed at $200,000 due to the rising lumber and material cost," she said.

Home buyers privately purchase the structures through financing from Virginia Housing. DRHA's housing department, the Center for Housing Education, pre-qualifies the homeowner and helps them with purchasing from start to finish, Deedrich said.

The homes are part of Danville's and DRHA's Monument-Berryman Conservation and Redevelopment Plan, which calls for investment in properties for residential and commercial use. The city donated the lots for the project at Lee, Bearegard and Franklin streets.

The homes were built by Champion Homes in Lillington, North Carolina, and shipped to Danville, Deedrich said.

The project was a test case for Virginia Housing, said Danville Deputy City Manager Earl Reynolds told the Danville Register & Bee in February 2020.

“It’s an experiment to see if this can be an option for some people to own their first home,” Reynolds said. “VHDA launched this to see if it would work in other parts of the state.”

The housing market has picked up in the city, with economic development announcements for projects spurring more interest in Danville, Reynolds pointed out Thursday.

The housing market in the area has changed dramatically over the last 24 months," Reynolds said. "There's more opportunity for developers and property owners to build or renovate. It's very exciting, what's going on throughout the community."

Housing officials with DRHA want to continue helping to meet that demand.

"Due to the overwhelming need for affordable housing for both first-time homeowners and rentals, DRHA's executive director, board of commissioners and Center for Housing Education staff hope that this program can continue," Deedrich said.

