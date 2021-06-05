 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
As Tuesday's primary closes in, McAuliffe brings campaign to Southside
0 Comments
editor's pick
ELECTION 2021 | Virginia governor

As Tuesday's primary closes in, McAuliffe brings campaign to Southside

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
McAuliffe

Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe, far left, tours Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research on Saturday with, from left, Institute Executive Director Mark Gignac, Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders and Linda Green, executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance.

 John R. Crane, Register & Bee
McAuliffe

Terry McAuliffe, left, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Virginia governor, tours the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville on Saturday afternoon with Danville City Councilman Sherman Saunders, right. 

In a final stretch of campaigning, Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe visited Southside Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

First stopping in Danville, he toured the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and visited Bro Pete’s, a Black-owned business.

He later planned to visit the National Society of Black Engineers in Martinsville before meeting with a small business establishment there.

Voters will choose Tuesday who they want to see on the statewide Democratic ticket for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general. Though it is a Democratic primary, anyone can cast a ballot Tuesday regardless of their party affiliation — as long as they are registered to vote. Other democratic candidates for governor include Justin Fairfax, Jennifer McLellan, Jennifer Carroll Foy and Lee Carter.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Sotheby's previews NFT auction during Luxury Week

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert