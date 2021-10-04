At $45,330 per year, starting pay for Danville police officers highest in the region

Also, the department eased rules about a year ago to allow its officers to have tattoos and beards, he added.

“It’s something a lot of agencies have been doing,” Jones said. “You’re dealing with a different generation of employees now.”

Police Chief Scott Booth sought the salary increase for officers and implemented the other changes at the department, Jones said. City officials, including the city manager, raised police pay after speaking with Danville’s salary consultant, said City Manager Ken Larking.

“We’re committed to having a well-trained, professional police department in the city of Danville,” Larking said. “In order to have that, you have to compensate employees appropriately.”

Though it’s been less than a month since the start pay increased, Lt. Jeffrey McLaughlin said more people have expressed interest in joining the force.

“I’ve had more conversations with people ... since the salaries went up,” McLaughlin said.

As for violent crime in the city, homicides dropped by nearly 70% from 2016 to 2020, from 16 in 2016 to five last year. There have been three homicides in in Danville so far in 2021, according to figures provided by Capt. Steve Richardson.

Through Sept. 5, Danville had solved 100% of its cases involving murder and non-negligent manslaughter, according to department figures.

