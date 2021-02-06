At retreat, Danville city manager proposes uses for casino cash

As for the upfront casino money, the city received a $15 million payment from Caesars Virginia following voter approval of its casino resort project at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield and $5 million from the sale of the property.

To pay for the Riverfront park city officials want built, $5.8 million has been raised for the project so far. Larking said another $1 million could come from the state and $500,000 of utility fund balances could be used to pay toward it as well. Remaining costs could be from $3.7 million to $5.2 million, based on an $11 million price tag for the park, Larking said.

Airport improvements would include $3 million for runway rehabilitation and $632,000 for terminal renovations, Larking said.

The ideas for possible casino payment expenditures came at least partly from the Investing in Danville advisory committee, which gathered input from residents on how to use money coming from the casino.

"The decisions today were guided by input from the advisory committee," Larking told the Danville Register & Bee.

But not everything council heard during the retreat was rosy.