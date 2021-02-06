At retreat, Danville city manager proposes uses for casino cash

How to spend the $20 million in up-front money from Caesars Virginia and the city’s financial position were the focus of Danville City Council’s retreat Saturday at City Hall.
During the more than five-hour-long meeting, Danville City Manager Ken Larking outlined where Danville should target those dollars.
About $5.9 million needs to be set aside for the $17 million police station project at 2291 Memorial Drive, which is expected to be complete in spring 2022, Larking said.
Money also needs to be spent toward the $10 million to $11 million planned riverfront park project at on a 4-acre site on Memorial Drive near the King Memorial Bridge, $4.2 million in improvements at Danville Regional Airport, $2.1 million for blight eradication and neighborhood revitalization, $480,000 for a splash pad in the northern section of the city and $190,000 in other park improvements, Larking said.
“There is a lot of flexibility in how we pay for them,” Larking told councilmen.
City Councilmen Madison Whittle and James Buckner were absent.
Representatives with the city's financial advisory firm, Davenport & Company in Richmond, told members the city’s bond rating was very strong, with an AA3 rating from Moody’s — the equivalent of AA- rating from Standard & Poor’s, as well as Fitch.
Of four tiers, Danville’s rating was in the “very strong” level, below the top tier “highest possible rating.”
“You do excellent as a city with managing and controlling factors that have control over,” Joseph D. Mason, the firm’s senior vice president, public finance, told council.
There is room for the city to move up, but Danville is one the best performing in the state, firm representatives told councilmen.
“You are on the higher end of cities in Virginia,” David P. Rose, Davenport senior vice president and manager of public finance, said.
Four components go into a locality's rating:
- economy/demographics;
- financial results;
- debt and other long-term liabilities; and
- management, including adherence to financial policies.
The one factor the city has little short-term control over is economy/demographics, Mason pointed out.
The city’s capacity to take on debt is strong, they said. Danville has a debt capacity of $50 million in 2021 and $116 million in debt capacity over the next decade, Mason said.
"You do a good job of paying your debts," Rose said.
The city has nearly $100 million in total debt, said Danville Finance Director Michael Adkins.
As for the upfront casino money, the city received a $15 million payment from Caesars Virginia following voter approval of its casino resort project at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield and $5 million from the sale of the property.
To pay for the Riverfront park city officials want built, $5.8 million has been raised for the project so far. Larking said another $1 million could come from the state and $500,000 of utility fund balances could be used to pay toward it as well. Remaining costs could be from $3.7 million to $5.2 million, based on an $11 million price tag for the park, Larking said.
Airport improvements would include $3 million for runway rehabilitation and $632,000 for terminal renovations, Larking said.
The ideas for possible casino payment expenditures came at least partly from the Investing in Danville advisory committee, which gathered input from residents on how to use money coming from the casino.
"The decisions today were guided by input from the advisory committee," Larking told the Danville Register & Bee.
But not everything council heard during the retreat was rosy.
The city's median household income is about half the state's average, its education statistics lag behind those of the state and Danville's population is decreasing, Danville Regional Foundation President and CEO Clark Casteel said during a presentation at the retreat.
When looking at how to invest casino revenues in projects, city officials will need to figure out which ones will address systemic inequities and create a high quality of life and share opportunities for everyone, Casteel said.
The city expects $38 million in annual revenues from the casino after it begins operating.
"What impacts will these investments make?" he said. "That's a critical conversation. How do you leverage those funds to make the impact you want?"