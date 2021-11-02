At the polls, Danville residents appear evenly split on hopefuls, sales tax issue

Judy Cramer wasn't too enthusiastic about either of Virginia's gubernatorial candidates.

"You have to vote for the lesser of two evils," Cramer said just after casting her ballot at Coates Recreation Center precinct Tuesday.

Cramer, 67, ended up voting for Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor after a call from his campaign. Though she wasn't completely convinced, she felt better about Youngkin after receiving answers to her questions, she said.

"I guess I was more happy with him than I was with the other guy," said Cramer, referring to Youngkin's opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe.

During his campaign Youngkin has said he would “declare the largest tax refund in the history of Virginia,” eliminate the grocery tax and double everyone’s standard tax deduction.

In the first year, there will be nearly $1,500 in tax savings from tax cuts, Youngkin has said.

Youngkin, former CEO of the investment firm The Carlyle Group, also pledged to launch an audit of every state department and eliminate waste and fraud — starting with the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.