At the polls, Danville residents appear evenly split on hopefuls, sales tax issue

Judy Cramer wasn't too enthusiastic about either of Virginia's gubernatorial candidates.
"You have to vote for the lesser of two evils," Cramer said just after casting her ballot at Coates Recreation Center precinct Tuesday.
Cramer, 67, ended up voting for Republican Glenn Youngkin for governor after a call from his campaign. Though she wasn't completely convinced, she felt better about Youngkin after receiving answers to her questions, she said.
"I guess I was more happy with him than I was with the other guy," said Cramer, referring to Youngkin's opponent, Democrat Terry McAuliffe.
During his campaign Youngkin has said he would “declare the largest tax refund in the history of Virginia,” eliminate the grocery tax and double everyone’s standard tax deduction.
In the first year, there will be nearly $1,500 in tax savings from tax cuts, Youngkin has said.
Youngkin, former CEO of the investment firm The Carlyle Group, also pledged to launch an audit of every state department and eliminate waste and fraud — starting with the Virginia Employment Commission and the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.
Youngkin has also blasted "critical race theory," which he said pits students against each other. He promised to increase the number of charter schools in the state.
Critical race theory is not mentioned in the state’s Standards of Learning. A growing list of localities say they do not teach it, according to Politifact, a fact-checking outlet.
McAuliffe, while campaigning in Danville last week, pointed out his support for women's reproductive rights and his record-level funding for k-12 education during his governorship.
Citing his own push for Medicaid expansion in Virginia while governor, McAuliffe said, “I am running against a guy who does not believe in Medicaid expansion and does not believe in a woman’s right to choose.”
He also touted his moved to restore voting rights to 206,000 Virginians.
As for “election integrity,” Youngkin has called for an audit of the voting machines used in the 2020 election, even though President Joe Biden’s election was legitimate and there is no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Youngkin has acknowledged that Biden’s election was valid.
“He said it’s [election integrity] the most important issue facing America,” McAuliffe said last week. “No it’s not. It’s jobs, it’s education, it’s health care.”
But on the question of whether to increase the city's sales tax by 1 percentage point to fund $147 million toward Danville Public Schools projects, nearly all voters interviewed voted "no."
"We don't need another sales tax," said 59-year-old Ernest Ferrell, who had just voted at Woodberry Hills Elementary School.
Ferrell said he chose McAuliffe for governor because he was pleased with the Democrat's performance during his previous tenure. Also, "it's somebody we know," he said.
"He did a good job," Ferrell said. "We need to get him back in there."
Over at Ballou Recreation Center precinct, Roger Neal voted Republican for statewide offices.
"To keep the world right," Neal said when asked why as he kept walking to his car. "The Democrats are goin' to kill us."
He added he wanted to "keep the Democrats from running the world, because they're dangerous people."
Over at Woodberry Hills, 58-year-old Mignon Smallwood said she voted because she wanted to exercise her right to vote, which she said she had not done much in years past.
"You don't have a voice if you don't vote," she said.
Smallwood, who said she had little knowledge of the governor candidates, cast her ballot for McAuliffe.
"I just picked one because I don't know much about either one of them," she said.
She voted in favor of the sales-tax increase for schools.
"They need the money," Smallwood said.
Coates Recreation Center voter the Rev. Doug Barber voted for Youngkin as governor. Barber expressed enthusiasm about what he believed would be a win for the Republicans.
"I'm excited about this campaign," Barber said. "This campaign had a lot of good candidates."
Youngkin was on the right side of the issues such as education, taxes and emphasis on support of law enforcement, he said.
"He's a Christian man," Barber said. "He's run a very solid, exciting campaign."
Ballou Park voter Willie Robinson voted a straight Democratic ticket in the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and attorney general races.
"I think the Democrats are more into reality than the Republicans," said Robinson, 70. "Most of them [Republicans] are liars as far as I'm concerned. They are for rich folks and I'm not rich."
He voted against the sales-tax increase for schools.
"We are already paying enough taxes," Robinson said.