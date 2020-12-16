At Trump rally, new 5th District Rep. Bob Good calls coronavirus a 'phony pandemic,' praises maskless attendees

"It just hurts me," he said. "It cuts me like a knife to hear it."

Good in Twitter comments posted Sunday dismissed the death count in the U.S. as being "less than 1/10 of 1%" of the country's population, the Post reported.

But in the Southern corner of Good’s new district, 6,507 people have contracted COVID-19 in Danville and Henry and Pittsylvania counties, and at least 131 people have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Across Virginia those totals are 292,240 and 4,508, respectively, since March, when the World Health Organization declared the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic.

State Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, said he had not seen the reports on Good’s comments and would not comment on them. But he did make one distinction.

"That's his opinion,” Marshall said. “I'm not a doctor; he's not a doctor."

Repeated attempts to reach local GOP leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful, but David Martin, a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors whose district falls within Good’s 5th District, said he disagreed with Good's statements.