At Trump rally, new 5th District Rep. Bob Good calls coronavirus a 'phony pandemic,' praises maskless attendees

Newly elected 5th District Congressman Bob Good is drawing strong rebuke for his startling statement that called the coronavirus a “phony pandemic” and dismissing the idea of wearing masks as a deterrent to spreading the virus.
Good, a Republican who in January will replace Denver Riggleman, R-Charlottesville, in representing a long district that includes Danville, Pittsylvania County and the eastern slice of Henry County, spoke Saturday to the group gathered in support of President Donald Trump, about two days before the death toll from COVID-19 surpassed 300,000 in the U.S.
Good, who defeated Democrat Cameron Webb in November, told the group that they were just the kind of people who "gets that this is a phony pandemic."
"It's a serious virus, but it's a virus. It's not a pandemic," Good told a crowd that The Washington Post characterized as maskless. "It's great to see your faces. You get it. You stand up against tyranny."
Good’s office didn’t respond to calls and an email seeking comment about those remarks, but plenty of people across his district had things to say, and not all of them were Democrats.
Joshua Norris, chair of the Danville Democratic Committee, called Good’s comments "repulsive."
Norris said his ex-wife, who is the mother of his children, has tested positive for COVID-19 and that he also knows people who have died from the disease.
"It just hurts me," he said. "It cuts me like a knife to hear it."
Good in Twitter comments posted Sunday dismissed the death count in the U.S. as being "less than 1/10 of 1%" of the country's population, the Post reported.
But in the Southern corner of Good’s new district, 6,507 people have contracted COVID-19 in Danville and Henry and Pittsylvania counties, and at least 131 people have died of the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Across Virginia those totals are 292,240 and 4,508, respectively, since March, when the World Health Organization declared the worldwide COVID-19 outbreak to be a pandemic.
State Del. Danny Marshall, R-Danville, said he had not seen the reports on Good’s comments and would not comment on them. But he did make one distinction.
"That's his opinion,” Marshall said. “I'm not a doctor; he's not a doctor."
Repeated attempts to reach local GOP leaders on Tuesday and Wednesday were unsuccessful, but David Martin, a member of the Henry County Board of Supervisors whose district falls within Good’s 5th District, said he disagreed with Good's statements.
"I do not believe that the COVID-19 pandemic is phony," Martin said, adding that the board of supervisors takes the virus seriously. "I'm a big believer in the science behind the research."
Roy Ford, chair of the Pittsylvania County Democratic Committee, said of Good's comments, "It's really an absurd statement when you're talking about 300,000 people who have died."
But the statements are no surprise, Ford added.
"It really fits everything I've heard from Good," he said. "He seems to jump on conspiracy theories and not bother with having evidence to back it up."
Good expressed support for the lawsuit filed by the state of Texas that tried — and failed — to invalidate the election results in four states that voted for President-elect Joe Biden. He also has supported numerous unfounded conspiracy theories about the veracity of the election.
Calling Good's statements about the virus disrespectful and heinous, Norris said, "It makes me ashamed that he will be representing me in Congress. We deserve better."
By spreading the message that the pandemic is fake and discouraging mask-wearing, Norris said, "You're ... encouraging people" to spread disease.
"This is a very dangerous game to play."
