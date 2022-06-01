Axxor to add 21 new jobs with $3.5 million Ringgold expansion

Axxor plans to invest $3.5 million to expand its manufacturing facility in Ringgold, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced in a Wednesday visit.

The project will create 21 new jobs.

Due to a partnership with a supplier to Ford Motor Company for the new Ford Bronco platform — and demand from the packaging industry — the company will purchase new machinery to expand production capacity and meet market demand, a news release stated.

“Axxor took a chance on Virginia in 2011 as an entry point into the North American market, and its continued growth in Pittsylvania County is a great success story,” Youngkin said in a prepared statement. “The company offers an innovative, sustainable product that continues to gain momentum across various industries, and we expect its trajectory to continue."

