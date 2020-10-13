Ballot drop box issue in Chatham ruled 'simple mechanical failure' as investigation continues

When the back door of an empty ballot drop box fell open Monday in Chatham, Pittsylvania County Registrar Kelly Keesee ruled it an issue of "simple mechanical failure and not tampering" but is still investigating the incident.

Pittsylvania County officials report a voter came to the registrar's office on Monday and found the drop box was locked since it was a state holiday and the office was closed.

"Based on the security footage, there is absolutely no evidence of tampering or any ballots being removed or misplaced," Keesee said in a news release sent Tuesday afternoon.

The ballot drop box was emptied Friday, officials report.

"When the voter walked around the box pulling on it and looking for a way to leave his ballot, the back door opened up due to a faulty latching mechanism on the lock," officials wrote in the release. "Security footage shows that this man immediately called the Chatham Police Department, who arrived on scene shortly afterwards."

The faulty lock was replaced after the registrar's office reviewed security video of the incident. While ruling it as a mechanical issue, the office is still investigating to see if any charges should be filed.

"Voters can rest assured that Pittsylvania County is following all state and federal guidelines to ensure that ballots are delivered in a timely manner and counted accurately," Keesee said in the statement.