Biden win yields mixed reactions among Dan River Region voters

Eden, North Carolina, residents Russell and Lisa Chambers are displeased with the results of the presidential election and have questions about the electoral process.
"It sucks," Russell, 56, said in the parking lot at Lowe's Home Improvement in Danville on Sunday morning. "It doesn't seem like it was a fair election process."
Though President Donald Trump has alleged voter fraud in the 2020 election that brought Democrat Joe Biden to victory, his administration has offered no hard evidence.
Trump's attorney, Rudy Giuliani, claimed during a press conference Saturday — without evidence — that hundreds of thousands of ballots were in question and that the president would not concede the race. The press conference was held at a Philadelphia landscape business next to an adult bookstore.
Lisa, 55, said the economy was growing and unemployment was low — before the coronavirus pandemic — under Trump.
"We just liked the direction the country was headed," said Lisa.
But for South Boston residents Sam and Sandra Lowery, Biden's election will hopefully bring the country back together.
"It's time to unify the nation," said Sam, 58, while he and Sandra were getting ready to take a walk along the Riverwalk Trail near the Carrington Pavilion.
The Lowerys voted for Biden.
"We'd been wanting to see Trump put out of office," Sam said, pointing to the president's countless false claims during his tenure.
Also, Trump responded poorly to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandra said.
"I think it could have been handled a bit better," she said.
The pandemic has caused nearly 238,000 deaths in the United States so far.
Thirty-three-year-old Jared Smith, a teacher at Galileo Magnet High School in Danville, voted for Trump but said if there's proof no voter fraud occurred in the election, then he needs to concede.
Smith said he supported Trump because "economic policy over the last four years has been favorable to me."
Describing himself as a fiscal conservative and social moderate, Smith said Biden's agenda will be too far left.
"I felt that Biden would be a puppet ... for taking America down a path more progressive and it would isolate too much of the American electorate," Smith said.
The two-party system, he said, has lost touch with reality and led to the election of Trump, he added.
Lisa Chambers pointed to voting glitches in machines that caused some Republican votes to flip Democrat. The Detroit Free Press reported Friday that a computer glitch resulted in "massive errors" in unofficial election results reported from Antrim County in Michigan.
Media outlets reported scattered glitches across the U.S. on Election Day.
Trump also claimed that election observers were not allowed to watch votes being counted at polls in Pennsylvania.
"They wouldn't let the observation happen in Pennsylvania," Lisa Chambers said outside Lowe's Sunday.
However, a fact-check by The Associated Press found Trump's statements were false. No one tried to ban poll watchers from each side in the election, the AP reported.
In fact, a court ruled in favor of a request from Trump's representatives to allow observers to get closer to poll workers processing mail-in ballots in Philadelphia than permitted by guidelines, the AP reported.
Back at the Community Market near the Riverwalk Trail entrance, 72-year-old Yanceyville, North Carolina, resident Joan John said she was grateful that the next president will be someone "who will speak kindly to and for the people."
Also, John was pleased that the country elected a vice president who was not only a woman but who attended a historically Black university. Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who attended Howard University, can connect with all women, John added.
Hopefully, there will be more civil discourse among citizens with differing viewpoints, she said.
"We need ordinary people to speak to people they disagree with in a way where both parties are being heard," John said.
