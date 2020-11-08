Biden win yields mixed reactions among Dan River Region voters

The Lowerys voted for Biden.

"We'd been wanting to see Trump put out of office," Sam said, pointing to the president's countless false claims during his tenure.

Also, Trump responded poorly to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sandra said.

"I think it could have been handled a bit better," she said.

The pandemic has caused nearly 238,000 deaths in the United States so far.

Thirty-three-year-old Jared Smith, a teacher at Galileo Magnet High School in Danville, voted for Trump but said if there's proof no voter fraud occurred in the election, then he needs to concede.

Smith said he supported Trump because "economic policy over the last four years has been favorable to me."

Describing himself as a fiscal conservative and social moderate, Smith said Biden's agenda will be too far left.

"I felt that Biden would be a puppet ... for taking America down a path more progressive and it would isolate too much of the American electorate," Smith said.

The two-party system, he said, has lost touch with reality and led to the election of Trump, he added.