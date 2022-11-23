Bids in for Danville's riverfront park project; contractor to be selected next week

Two companies have offered prices for construction of the planned riverfront park at Memorial Drive and Main Street near the King Memorial Bridge.

The city of Danville posted a request for proposals on the project Sept. 23 and received a $12.68 million bid from Blair Construction Inc. in Gretna and a $15.08 million offer from Bar Construction Co. Inc. in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Nov. 15, said Carol Henley, purchasing officer with the city.

Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia said he and other city officials have not had a chance to review the bids yet. A contractor will likely be selected next week, he said.

"We're having a meeting next week to look over the bids," Sgrinia said.

The deadline for submitting bids was originally Nov. 4, but that was extended to Nov. 15 due to additional questions about the project from the bidders, Henley said.

The original estimate for the riverfront project was about $10 million for construction, but inflation has increased that price tag.

Plans for a riverfront park were first announced in 2016.

Officials hope to build the park on about 4 acres at Main Street and Memorial Drive between the White Mill site and King Memorial Bridge.

The park would include a street-level entrance on its southeast side — from Main Street and Memorial Drive — with an “artistic feature” to lure visitors. Those entering the park would then step down to a water feature — an interactive fountain and spray pad.

That area drops down about 10 feet and leads to a circular lawn. Open green space makes up a large portion of the park, which also would feature a staging area that could be used for small performance events. There would be an elevated walkway/viewing pier stretching about 20 to 25 feet above the park and part of the Dan River.

In the northern portion of the park close to the river, the Riverwalk Trail would snake across the park, bordered by green space. The trail would be 20 feet wide. A step-down terrace would lead to the river’s edge.

A small children’s play area would be at the western side of the park.