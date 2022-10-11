Bids sought for Danville Riverfront park construction originally estimated at $10M

Bids are being sought for construction of the Riverfront park project in downtown Danville.

The request for bids for the multi-million-dollar project was posted Sept. 23, with the deadline for bids from firms set for Nov. 4.

The original estimate for the riverfront project was about $10 million for construction, but inflation has likely increased that price tag. The next estimate will come as a result of the bidding process.

The park would include a street-level entrance on its southeast side — from Main Street and Memorial Drive — with an “artistic feature” to lure visitors. Those entering the park would then step down to a water feature — an interactive fountain and spray pad.

That area drops down about 10 feet and leads to a circular lawn. Open green space makes up a large portion of the park, which also would feature a staging area that could be used for small performance events. There would be an elevated walkway/viewing pier stretching about 20 to 25 feet above the park and part of the Dan River.

In the northern portion of the park close to the river, the Riverwalk Trail would snake across the park, bordered by green space. The trail would be 20 feet wide. A step-down terrace would lead to the river’s edge.

A small children’s play area would be at the western side of the park.