Blaming supply chain woes and 'other market forces,' Danville casino opening delayed until 2024

Caesars Virginia

Caesars Virginia plans a $500 million destination resort casino at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield. The project is estimated to bring $38 million in revenue to the city annually, which means officials will have to determine how to spend the added money.

Completion of the Caesars Virginia casino project at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield will be delayed, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment told Danville City Council during its meeting Tuesday night.

Officials initially announced construction would be complete in the second or third quarter of 2023, with the casino opening in the third or fourth quarter. But the completion date has been pushed back to 2024, said Caesars Entertainment spokesperson Robert Livingston.

“We have seen supply chain issues and other market forces that continue to wreak havoc,” Livingston said, adding that labor shortages throughout the construction industry are slowing down building everywhere.

However, “none of this has altered our commitment to Danville,” he said.

Also, hundreds of years of concrete is being dug up at the Schoolfield site. “There’s a lot of concrete on that site,” he said.

A December 2023 opening for the casino is an unrealistic goal, Livingston said.

“We remain confident this project will open in 2024,”Livingston said. “No one is more committed than Caesars to get this off the ground.”

Livingston pointed out that $5 million in annual subsidy payments to the city from Caesars will begin in September 2023, as called for in the development agreement with the city. Those payments will be made quarterly, he said.

