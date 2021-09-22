Blasting masks and vaccines, residents tell Pittsylvania County supervisors to 'stand against tyranny'

CHATHAM — A Pittsylvania County resident begged the county board of supervisors to do away with mask mandates during its meeting Tuesday night. The citizen, Barbara Hancock, had been kicked out of a recent county school board meeting for not wearing a mask properly.

"I implore each and every one of you, and you [County Administrator] David Smitherman, to stop this foolishness and make choice a priority immediately for everyone in this county," Hancock told the board during the hearing of the citizens. "If we don't stand against tyranny, no one will."

She called requirements for people to wear masks "Nazi-like tyranny," recalling stories of her German-born mother's abuse at the hands of the Nazis during her childhood.

Hancock told supervisors she had been removed from a Pittsylvania County School Board meeting on Sept. 14 for not wearing a mask correctly. She said she was being interviewed by a reporter at the time.

At the school board meeting last week, another resident with a Donald Trump flag sitting beside Hancock was asked by a reporter if he would be willing to have his picture taken. That is when Hancock held up a sign of her own to be photographed.