Board extends contract of interim Pittsylvania County administrator

CHATHAM — The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted Tuesday evening to extend Interim County Administrator Clarence Monday’s contract on a month-to-month basis for an unspecified period of time.

This will allow Monday to continue to perform his duties while the supervisors work to select a permanent county administrator.

The decision follows a budget-planning cycle in which Monday, finance director Kim Van Der Hyde and others were able to meet the county’s operational needs without raising taxes. All supervisors supported the passage of the proposed budget last week, and many have described it as a success.

“Clarence, you’ve done a wonderful job," said Supervisor Tim Dudley, of the Staunton River district. "Thank you for everything you’ve done to bring us to this point.”

Monday’s appointment to the interim position earlier this year followed a controversial ousting of former Administrator David Smitherman.

The supervisors and members of the public addressed two significant efforts to increase tax revenue for the county Tuesday evening.

Martha Walker spoke during the hearing of the citizens portion of the meeting in support of the “Vote Yes 4 PCS” campaign, which promotes a referendum for the Nov. 8 election that would raise sales taxes in the county by 1% to support construction projects and renovations projects in the public school system.

“I am representing Pittsylvanians for a Brighter Future, which is our 1-cent sales tax referendum committee,” Walker said.

“We are in full swing. As you know, in January you approved that we put this on the ballot again in November, and in February the judge signed the order and in March our team got to work,” she explained.

Walker noted that members of the board who support her effort had asked her to start earlier in the year in the hopes of strengthening the campaign, as a similar referendum ultimately failed by only 14 votes at the ballot box in 2021.

Funding projects would focus on the county’s 10 elementary schools as well as the Pittsylvania Career and Technical Center, with an emphasis on eliminating the need for mobile/trailer classrooms and bringing older facilities to modern standards.

Supervisor Bob Warren, of the Chatham-Blairs district, spoke in favor of the campaign during his board member report, noting he is glad to see that the committee is following the advice to begin the efforts earlier in the year.

“I can’t actually understand why it didn’t pass the last time,” Warren shared. "It’s a no-brainer when you have the opportunity for people from outside your community to assist you with paying your bills — which the bills are going to be there regardless."

Jim Scearce, of the Pittsylvania Tea Party, also spoke during the citizens hearing about an issue he raised during the April 4 public comment meeting regarding the county budget.

“The last issue I would like to address is the fact that over 4,800 new structures were identified in the Brightminds reassessment that are not on the county tax logs,” Jim Scearce stated. “This is tax revenue that the county is missing out on."

Supervisor Ron Scearce, of the Westover District, utilized his board member report to support this position and provide updates on steps that he has taken to explore the option of soliciting support from the Virginia Department of Taxation to assess the value of these 4,800 structures.

“I talked to Rod Compton today," he said Tuesday night. "He is the director of Property Tax at the Virginia Department of Taxation, and he says we could request their help in finding those values.”

The supervisor said he intends to add this issue as an agenda item to next month’s business meeting, indicating if the board passes a resolution requesting assistance, that Virginia Department of Taxation will assess the values of these properties.

Scearce also noted the identifying data collected by Brightminds can be used to make the process of assessing their values more efficient.

Chairman Vic Ingram, of the Tunstall District, asserted a contrary opinion, indicating the county should eat the loss until the next reassessment, currently slated for 2024.

“When we invalidated the assessment, looking at these 4,800 structures is going to be part of that new deal,” Ingram explained. “I think it’s only fair, because part of the reason we invalidated the reassessment is that drone was capturing concrete pads and dilapidated buildings."

While Ingram supports the notion of collecting taxes on all structures that meet taxable criteria, he indicated the 4,800 figure is likely inaccurate.

Petition of recall

Jim Scearce did not speak simply to lodge a complaint, however.

“I am giving notice to this board tonight that I have started the process to file a petition of recall for the Office of Commissioner of Revenue,” he said.

In an interview with the Register & Bee, Jim Scearce shared that unlike in some areas, a recall for Commissioner of the Revenue Robin Goard would progress to a court hearing, rather than a referendum vote. Goard then has the right to a trial by jury if she so chooses.

The petition will be successful and progress to that step if Jim Scearce is able to collect a number of signatures of county voters that is equal to 10% of the total number of individuals who voted in Goard’s election, he said.

Upcoming projects

Former supervisor Brenda Bowman spoke to inform board members of her efforts to erect a “LOVE” sign visible to county residents as well as to tourists.

“I and several other volunteers who have a desire to see a sign visible to the community and to those traveling in and out of Pittsylvania County have begun approaching county organizations and businesses to assist with the development of a new, permanent ‘LOVE’ sign,” Bowman said.

Bowman's are part of the Virginia LOVEworks initiative, which seeks to promote tourism and a unified visual theme that hearkens to the state slogan, “Virginia is for lovers.”

Bowman said the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex is currently considering erecting the proposed “LOVE” sign on its property, located visibly on U.S. 29.

Amthor International Inc. in Gretna has agreed to build the steel-frame structure for the sign, according to Bowman, and several other organizations have been approached to “adopt a letter” to design, reflecting Pittsylvania County heritage.

Bowman noted that the sign would be included on the Virginia LOVEworks website, and that this would attract more tourists to the area who specifically like to visit the signs throughout the commonwealth.

Bowman noted that her only request is for moral support from the board, as the partners of the project will fully fund it internally and through state grants. Bowman indicated she will soon produce a grant application for the board to sign as she pursues state funding.

Heidi Jones, of the Chatham-Blairs District, then spoke to ask the board to cooperate with the town of Chatham to create a safe-exchange zone.

Jones, who works at the Pittsylvania County Courthouse, explained such a zone can be utilized for those buying and selling items online, as well as for families that experience contentious custody arrangements and need a safe place to meet.

Jones spoke previously at the town council meeting in favor of the proposal, which passed.

“The town of Chatham did pass this motion for the safe-exchange zone, and I thought it would be a great opportunity for the county and the town to work together to bring this to light,” Jones stated.

The board of supervisors will hold its next business meeting at 7 p.m. May 17 in Chatham.