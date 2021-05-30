Boil water notice in place for Chatham area after 'one of the worst' breaks occurs

A line break in Chatham has triggered a boil water notice for the area.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District issued the notice Sunday morning following a water line break that happened at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

In an advisory, the health department stated "residents, businesses, commercial and industrial water customers served by the Town of Chatham (including the Town of Chatham, service areas north of Chatham, customers in the Tightsqueeze area to include the High School, Middle School and the Dry Fork) service areas to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution."

It will remain in place until further notice.

Officials recommend bringing tap water to a rolling boil for a minute and then allowing it to cool before using. Only boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, beverage and food preparation and making ice while the notice is in place. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The break is described as "one of the worst," Chatham Mayor Will Pace said Saturday in a Facebook post.

Pace reported it happened near Cherrystone Creek and Columbia Forest Products "in a swampy forest area, the worst place to have such a break."