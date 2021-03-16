Boosted by casino cash, Danville budget proposal includes raises, new track for GW, riverfront park

“We felt like that was a good appropriation for this year’s budget,” Larking said Tuesday afternoon.

There are currently no venues for holding track meets in Danville, he said.

A new riverfront park, a splash pad each in the northern and southern sections of the city and airport runway and terminal upgrades are also included in the budget, along with blight removal, neighborhood park improvements and enhancements to the city’s gateways, Larking said.

The utility fund makes up about $167.3 million of the budget, with a $10.1 million decrease over the previous year, Larking said. Continued substation upgrades are expected next year.

Larking also proposes, based on recommendation from the city’s financial advisors, using a combination of upfront casino revenues, general obligation bonds and bond anticipation notes to begin spending money.

Under the bond anticipation notes, the city would borrow money and pay only interest for two years and then pay off the bonds or refinance them for a longer term once casino revenues come in, Larking said.