Boosted by casino cash, Danville budget proposal includes raises, new track for GW, riverfront park

Pay-for-performance raises and adding a tourism manager position are part of the proposed city budget for 2021-22.
Danville City Manager Ken Larking unveiled his proposed $280.2 million 2021-22 city budget Tuesday afternoon to reporters and to City Council during its work session Tuesday night.
The general fund budget is projected to be at about $114.7 million, according to Larking’s proposal.
There will be no tax or rate increases in the upcoming city budget for Danville in 2021-22.
“We don’t have any need for a tax or rate increase because the Caesars resort development has already generated a significant source of revenue for the city,” Larking told the Danville Register & Bee earlier this month.
A new tourism manager would receive an annual salary of $80,780 and would be funded with casino revenues the first two years. The position would promote the entire Dan River Region.
“We are the designated marketing organization for Danville and Pittsylvania County,” Larking said.
The pay-for-performance increase would average about 2% in raises for the city’s employees. This will cost the city $960,620.
About $4.4 million is allocated for the Danville City Public School System, with $2.4 million to go toward a new running track around the football stadium at George Washington High School, Larking said.
“We felt like that was a good appropriation for this year’s budget,” Larking said Tuesday afternoon.
There are currently no venues for holding track meets in Danville, he said.
A new riverfront park, a splash pad each in the northern and southern sections of the city and airport runway and terminal upgrades are also included in the budget, along with blight removal, neighborhood park improvements and enhancements to the city’s gateways, Larking said.
The utility fund makes up about $167.3 million of the budget, with a $10.1 million decrease over the previous year, Larking said. Continued substation upgrades are expected next year.
Larking also proposes, based on recommendation from the city’s financial advisors, using a combination of upfront casino revenues, general obligation bonds and bond anticipation notes to begin spending money.
Under the bond anticipation notes, the city would borrow money and pay only interest for two years and then pay off the bonds or refinance them for a longer term once casino revenues come in, Larking said.
The $400 million Caesars Virginia project has brought $20 million to the city even before construction has begun — a $15 million upfront payment from Caesars following voter approval in November of its planned casino at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield and $5 million for the sale of the property to the company, Larking pointed out.
As for those two amounts, $11 million of the $15 million will be used to fund education, public safety, and economic development, Larking said. About
About $4.4 million of the $5 million from the sale of the Schoolfield property will will used by the Danville Industrial Development Authority for economic development, Larking said.
About $5 million of that $20 million total is expected to pay toward a new police station off Memorial Drive.
Also, the city’s development agreement with Caesars calls for a minimum of $5 million in annual gaming tax revenue for Danville after it opens. Taxes on real estate, meals and lodging will also generate money for the city. Officials expect $38 million in total annual revenues from the casino after it begins operating.
The overall proposed budget is about $10 million lower than what was proposed last year, largely due to decreased utility costs. Those savings will result in the average Danville Utilities residential customer paying about $10 less per month.
The city expects nearly $1 million in additional sales-tax revenue, thanks in large part to the state enacting a law for collection of tax on purchases from internet-based businesses.
Also, about $410,000 in increased collection of real estate tax — including delinquent taxes — is expected, as well as $130,000 in additional personal property tax revenue.