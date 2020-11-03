Bryant Hood leads in council votes, but outstanding Danville ballots may sway election

Bryant Hood, who ran a campaign focusing on "people, not politics," appeared to lead in votes against two others in the special election for Danville City Council on Tuesday night, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.
Hood grabbed 7,074 votes, former City Councilman Fred Shanks garnered 6,985, and Petrina Carter had 4,141. But outstanding votes that still need to be counted could possibly swing the results in favor of Shanks.
"Oh man, wow, wow," said Hood, who was out gathering yard signs when contacted. "That's pretty exciting. I want to be able to really get out there and show that it I wanted to do the city some good."
"Thank the people," he added. "Let's put Danville on the map as a stellar, awesome city that has lots of pride."
But 661 votes were still considered outstanding Tuesday night, which could possibly affect the results of the Danville City Council race.
However, some of those voters could have gone to the polls Tuesday, surrendered their ballots and voted in person.
"We don't know how many of those may have gone to the polls and voted provisional or gone in person and turned in a ballot and voted on the machine," said Registrar Peggy Petty.
Shanks expressed pride in his campaign and praised his two opponents, calling Carter and Hood "fantastic."
"I'm very proud and happy for the people that supported me in this campaign," Shanks said Tuesday night. "There were three very good candidates, very nice people, very interested in our city."
Hood appears poised to take over the seat left empty by Adam Tomer who resigned in the middle of his term because he was moving out of the city.
Hood told the Register & Bee in September he hoped to bring the voice of the unheard to council. He wanted to approach issues on council through the eyes of “the common man.”
If elected, he said in September, his main priorities would be supporting small businesses, equal opportunity, improving education, increasing transparency on council and public safety.
Hood, who worked at Dan Valley Foods for 24 years, currently is a qualified mental health paraprofessional at Focus Point Mental Health on Riverside Drive. His work at Dan Valley included a position as supervisor.
Council appointed former Mayor Sam Kushner to occupy Adam Tomer’s vacant seat until Tuesday's election. Kushner was not seeking to keep that seat.
A former nightclub owner, Hood also owned Stayhood Productions across from the North Theatre on North Main Street. Stayhood was a community center that staged food and toy drives and also helped uninsured people pay for funerals.
A civil engineer, Shanks wanted another shot on council to usher in the completion of projects he worked on during his previous term.
He served 12 years on council through until this year before losing his seat to Mayo in the May City Council elections.
