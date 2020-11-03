Bryant Hood leads in council votes, but outstanding Danville ballots may sway election

Bryant Hood, who ran a campaign focusing on "people, not politics," appeared to lead in votes against two others in the special election for Danville City Council on Tuesday night, according to unofficial results Tuesday night.

Hood grabbed 7,074 votes, former City Councilman Fred Shanks garnered 6,985, and Petrina Carter had 4,141. But outstanding votes that still need to be counted could possibly swing the results in favor of Shanks.

"Oh man, wow, wow," said Hood, who was out gathering yard signs when contacted. "That's pretty exciting. I want to be able to really get out there and show that it I wanted to do the city some good."

"Thank the people," he added. "Let's put Danville on the map as a stellar, awesome city that has lots of pride."

But 661 votes were still considered outstanding Tuesday night, which could possibly affect the results of the Danville City Council race.

However, some of those voters could have gone to the polls Tuesday, surrendered their ballots and voted in person.

"We don't know how many of those may have gone to the polls and voted provisional or gone in person and turned in a ballot and voted on the machine," said Registrar Peggy Petty.