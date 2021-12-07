 Skip to main content
Caesars Virginia issues request for proposals for construction of Danville casino
Caesars Virginia issues request for proposals for construction of Danville casino

Caesars Virginia has issued a request for proposals for construction of its upcoming casino and hotel resort at the former Dan River Inc. site in Schoolfield. 

Bids are due in early January and the goal is to select a general contractor for the project that month, said Caesars Entertainment senior vice president of development Robert Livingston, who spoke to Danville City Council during its meeting Tuesday night. 

The goal is to mobilize the contractor on site in the spring, with construction on the new buildings — including the hotel towers — to start soon thereafter, Livingston said. 

Construction including demolition and abatement at the old mill site started in September to get the property ready for new construction, Livingston said. 

A team is still assessing the most economical way of removing the former finishing building, which would likely begin in March or April and continue into the summer months, Livingston said. 

This story will be updated.

