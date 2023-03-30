Angie Reece Harris announced her candidacy for Pittsylvania County clerk of court position in a statement to the Register & Bee.

Currently, she works for the Pittsylvania County Circuit Court Judge’s office as an administrative judicial assistant for the current sitting judge.

She said she’s held the position for 15 years. She previously worked in Danville’s Circuit Court judge’s office as an administrative judicial assistant for 15 years as well.

“In her span of 30 years, she has worked for Judges Ingram, Milam, Melesco, Strauss and the current sitting Pittsylvania County Circuit Court Judge and has worked alongside visiting judges from all three courts within our circuit,” her statement said. “Angie has worked closely with Circuit Court Clerks Gibson, Haymore and Scarce.”

Harris grew up in the Brosville-Cascade community where her father, Bill Reece, was the principal at Brosville Elementary and her mother, Dee Reece, was the secretary for Tunstall High School.

Harris attended Tunstall High School and Danville Community College.

She married Larry Harris in 1994 and they made their home in the Ringgold community thereafter, according to her statement.

They have two children, Bri Harris Brackett and Reece Harris. The family has attended the non-denominational Christian Tabernacle in Ringgold since marriage, and Harris is on the board of trustees for their church.

When she’s not working, her statement says she loves “spending time with her family following them around playing disc golf, trekking around the trails in Boone and playing with their precious dogs Griffey, Sanji and Earl.”

Her motto has always been “the Golden Rule – Do unto others as you would have done unto you.”

She said she has made many professional relationships based upon that rule and will continue to build upon those and strive to show the community her commitment to their needs.