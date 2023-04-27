Frank Fox, of Mount Herman, announced his candidacy for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors in the Chatham-Blairs District in a statement to the Register & Bee.

Fox, who recently retired from roles in the business community — including vice president of production of Unique Industries, plant manager of Nancy’s Candy Company and warehouse manager for Nestle-Buitoni Foods — is still a consultant to other area businesses.

Business leaders, elected officials and residents encouraged him to enter the race, he said in his statement. He said he’s seeking the endorsement of the Pittsylvania County Republican Committee.

Fox said he wants to apply his background in large and complex organizations to sustainable county budgeting and economic development.

“I plan that being on the board is not about me, but the concerns of the citizens,” he said. “An elected representative needs to be ethical and consistent, respectful and reliable. Our citizens are feeling the effects of inflation and spiraling costs affecting their quality of life and this is what needs to be the focus.”

He pointed to the need to “end the loudest and most extreme voices” to determine priorities on the board and the perception that the county government conveys to potential stakeholders as arguing pointlessly.”

As far as community involvement, Fox has served as a board member and/or officer for Chatham First, The Arc of Southside, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Goodwill Industries and Chatham Rotary.

In addition, he’s written awarded grants totaling more than $250,000 for improvements in the town of Chatham.

In business, he has served five years on the board of the Danville-Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce and three years on the Patrick County Chamber Board (two as president), his statement noted.

He also has served since 2010 on the West Piedmont Planning District Working Committee.

He is a longtime supporter of law enforcement including the Fraternal Order of Police, Virginia Sheriffs’ Institute, and the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. For veterans, he is a supporter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Paralyzed Veterans of America, Disabled American Veterans, Wounded Warrior Project and Marine Toys for Tots.

He is a graduate of the Thomas C. Sorensen Leadership Institute at the University of Virginia.

He and his wife Maria live in the Tuscarora Farms development and are members of Sacred Heart Church. Their daughter Bryanna is a 2017 graduate of Chatham High School where she was the senior cheerleader captain and went on to become an intensive care unit registered nurse at St. Francis Hospital near Richmond.