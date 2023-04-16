Kathy Ramsey announced her candidacy for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors for Banister District in a statement to the Register & Bee.

Ramsey is a lifelong resident of the Banister District. After 31 years as an educator in the county’s elementary and secondary schools she retired in 2011.

She said the impacts of learning brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic motivated her to return to the classroom last year to tutor county students, she said in her statement.

In addition to her time spent in education, Ramsey has held leadership roles directing services for senior citizens, coordinating tutorial programs, coordinating S.T.E.M. workshops and guiding/facilitating short and long-term programs and activities for various organizations.

“I understand the responsibilities of a governing body that has as its mission to make policy decisions and evaluate the budget and financial information that is in the best interests of its citizens," Ramsey wrote in her statement. "I am a committed, mature, approachable team-player who will employ the critical thinking skills needed to propel our county forward."

Her statement said that while challenges may lie ahead, those challenges "do not exceed the extraordinary opportunities" that exist for the county.

“In an ever-changing national, often volatile economy, I am committed to providing a professional, visionary, objective, collaborative, thoughtful approach to decision-making that enables our small businesses, individual residents, and those who work in our county to thrive and prosper,” she concluded.