Jennifer J. Wyatt officially announced her candidacy for clerk of court in Pittsylvania County in a statement to the Register & Bee.

A resident of the Mount Hermon Community, Wyatt has lived in Pittsylvania County her whole life.

“I have served others my entire adult life,” she said in her statement. “The clerk position is all about serving and helping others; that is all I know.”

After graduating high school, she joined the United States Marine Corps, she said in her announcement statement. While in the Marines, she served in combat as a military police officer during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

When she came home from her tour of duty, she earned a college degree and was hired by Danville Sheriff Mike Mondul to work at the Danville Sheriff’s Office.

She worked her way through the ranks and is now a lieutenant and the re-entry coordinator in the jail, her statement said. In addition, she is an instructor for the Piedmont Regional Criminal Justice Training Academy and a firearms instructor.

A certified Glock armorer, she also teaches self defense and situational awareness classes for seniors in the community.

“Just like the clerks that have served previously, I will carry on high ethical standards, integrity and professionalism,” she wrote in her statement. “It would be an honor to be elected by the people, to serve the people.”

Wyatt is a mother to three children and has three stepchildren with her husband, Scott.