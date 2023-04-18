Joshua Jennings recently announced his intention to run for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors for the Chatham-Blairs seat in a statement to the Danville Register & bee.

Jennings, who has lived and worked in the Dan River Region his whole life, is a graduate of George Washington High School and Danville Community College.

“I am very familiar with government operations, rules, regulations and know how to handle the diverse needs of this region,” he wrote in his statement. “I believe we can do better and will bring new jobs to this region.”

He also noted the need to bring stability to the board to “help our families thrive.”

Jennings is the former union president of APWU Local 1040.

He touts eight years of experience in local federal employment with the United States Postal Service and 10 years of experience managing his own business ventures.

“My main self-employment is via a federally licensed firearms retail store which I own and operate,” he said in his statement. “I have operated this establishment since 2016 with the help of my family and we serve Pittsylvania County, the surrounding localities, and the areas in NoVA, Tidewater, and Shenandoah Valley where gun shows are held.”

He said he has experience navigating the ATF rules and NICS requirements. He also works with the Virginia State Police and/or FBI and ATF daily to remain compliant with these regulations.

“This region is not like Northern Virginia or Tidewater urban areas, and as such, our county has needs not met by Northern Virginia & Tidewater style leadership,” he said. “I have worked within this region all my life; who better to serve this region than a person familiar with the way of life here in Pittsylvania County.”