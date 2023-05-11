Murray Whittle announced his candidacy for the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors for the Westover District in a statement to the Danville Register & Bee.

Although Whittle did not provide biographical information in his announcement, he did outline his campaign points.

First, he wants to support the county’s fire and rescue departments.

“We must encourage more volunteer involvement with our local fire and rescue departments,” he said. “Part of that will involve my commitment to addressing the cost of living for each fire department and make adjustments where possible.”

Whittle also touted that he wants to keep the county “shining.”

“I will do everything I can to keep our county the beautiful place it is,” he said in his statement. “I’ll put a motion in to prevent solar panels from going into our landfills.”

Keeping taxes low and growing small businesses is another area the candidate outlined.

“As a county tax payer myself, I will do all I can to keep our taxes low by looking for opportunities to streamline the budget and increase county government revenue by growing the economy, particularly small businesses, instead of taxing the citizens more,” he said.

When it comes to public safety — in addition to fighting for more resources for fire and rescue volunteers — Whittle wants to work with the Virginia Department of Transportation to improve the safety of the roads, especially with the potential of additional traffic.

“I will have an open door policy with all constituents,” he said in another point. “That means if you call me, I will get back with you and I will meet with you in person as well.”

He also promised to abide by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisor code of ethics.

“Several vote against the code of ethics last year, don’t ask me why,” he concluded.