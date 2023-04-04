George Henderson announced his intention to seek a third term on the Pittsylvania County School Board for the Tunstall District in a statement to the Danville Register & Bee.

He was first elected to the board in 2015 following the retirement of Morris Stowe, who represented the district for two decades.

In his statement, the candidate said he has been connected to generations of young people and families and it is through that connection that he had a desire to continue to do more for the residents of the county and first offered himself as a candidate for the school board.

Henderson viewed this as an opportunity to continue to contribute to the success of our young people, not just in sports but in academics and the many programs Pittsylvania County Schools have to offer, he said.

Specifically, he said he was “proud of the school division for its vision in establishing the STEM Academy, and partnership with Danville Community College in the dual-enrollment program for precision machinery, welding and industrial maintenance programs.”

While on the school board, the Career and Technical program has grown to include revamping the electrical program and to include a robotics program.

In addition, all county schools reached 100% accreditation during his tenure.

“During the pandemic, the school division partnered with the state and the county for at-home studying and worked together to provide additional internet service throughout the county, Wi-Fi in all classrooms and provided 6,000 laptops for the students,” he wrote in his statment. “A compensation study netted new salary structure and all employees were given salary increases.”

He also touted a partnership and grants with Dominion Power and the state of Virginia to allow four electric buses that are now in operation.

A recently approved 1% sales tax increase will allow for “much-needed renovations to the schools which will include safety upgrades, additional classrooms and the removal of trailers,” he said.

In his statement, he said — if reelected — he looks “forward to continuing with his commitment to the success of the youth of the county and working with the school board, superintendent, and board of supervisors to ensure appropriate funding for continuing current programs and future programs.”

Henderson said “Pittsylvania County has the best dedicated teachers and also thanks them for their hard work and sacrifices.”

He currently serves on the Governor’s School Committee and is Chairman of the Building Committee.

Perhaps best known for his volunteer work with youth sports in the city and county, he began coaching youth football and baseball in 1970 in Danville and became a volunteer football coach in the county in 1980.

Henderson became commissioner of the Pittsylvania County Youth Football League in 1981 and founded and served as commissioner of Pittsylvania County Youth Basketball League in 1984, according to his statement. He has been a Virginia High School League official for baseball and basketball 40-plus years and ODAC college official 30-plus years.

He also served as an umpire and referee for 40-plus years in the Pittsylvania County Youth Sports Leagues.

He retired as commissioner of the basketball and football leagues in 2011. In 2012, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors honored Henderson with a resolution in appreciation of his many hours of volunteerism, dedication, mentorship, commitment and vision to the youth sports programs.

Also, he was commended by the Virginia Senate in recognition of his dedication and retirement after his 30 plus years of service, he said in his statement.

Henderson said he “played a key role in forming the Pittsylvania County Sports Hall of Fame in 2014 and was the first president of a 12-member volunteer board and he and his wife, Jackie Henderson, were subsequently inducted into the Sports Hall of Fame that same year.”

Since then, more than 90 individuals and/or groups have been inducted.

A graduate of George Washington High School, Henderson attended Danville Community College and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary.

After serving in the U.S. Army in Vietnam, he joined the Danville Police Department in 1970 and served with his mother, Mildred Henderson, who also was a member of the police department. He retired as a senior claims specialist with National General Insurance in 2016.

Henderson and his wife, Jackie, live in Dry Fork and are members of Swansonville Pentecostal Holiness Church.