Celebrating a national racing champion, Danville mayor proclaims Peyton Sellers Day

Ahead of a new season, Danville's mayor officially proclaimed Thursday as Peyton Sellers Day in honor of the 38-year-old racing champion.

The Advance Auto Parts on South Boston Highway hosted Thursday's celebration. Advance Auto is a sponsor of the NASCAR weekly racing series.

Sellers has cruised to national championship victories in 2021 and 2005 along with winning track titles at South Boston Speedway and Dominion Raceway. He'll embark on another championship chase Saturday when South Boston Speedway hosts its first event of the 2022 season.

“As many race fans know, Peyton is a Danville native, and we are so blessed that Peyton and his family continue to make Danville their home,” Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones said in a statement. “We are excited about everything that Peyton and his family add to our community."

Members of Danville City Council, officers from the Danville Police Department and firefighters from Danville Fire Department joined in the celebration of Peyton Sellers Day.

If the Danville driver pulls off another track title in South Boston — his seventh — he'll tie the record, the speedway reports.

“Competing on a national stage while calling Danville home is very special for our family and race team,” Sellers, driver of the No. 26 car, said. “Our entire family is very appreciative and humbled by the opportunity to be recognized by Mayor Jones, the City of Danville and Advance."

Sellers along with this brother, H.C., run the Danville-based Sellers Racing where they field cars for drivers for area short tracks, a news release reported.

The family also operates a Danville construction company, Sellers Bros.

“We really appreciate the support both Advance Auto Parts and the City of Danville put behind Peyton Sellers Day as a way to honor our NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion,” said Brandon Igdalsky, NASCAR managing director of touring and weekly series. “Peyton represents NASCAR and short track racing with excellence, and we are so proud he is being recognized for his hard work and talent. Additionally, we can’t wait to watch him start his defense of his title this weekend as the season begins at South Boston.”