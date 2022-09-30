Chamber to host forum for Danville council, school board candidates

The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidate forum for candidates running for seats on the Danville City School Board and Danville City Council.

All candidates have been invited to attend.

The event will be held from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. Oct. 13 at the George Washington High School's auditorium located at 701 Broad St. Two sessions have been scheduled: the Danville School Board forum will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the Danville City Council forum will be held from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m.

There are six candidates running for four available seats for Danville School Board. The candidates include Keisha Averett, Kushana Galloway, TyQuan Graves, Michael Pritchett Jr., Keith Silverman and Keisha Walker. Averett and Graves are incumbents.

There are six candidates running for four available seats for Danville City Council. The candidates include Maureen Belko, James Buckner, Petrina Carter, Bryant Hood, Alonzo Jones, and Gary Miller. Buckner, Hood, Jones and Miller are incumbents.

Candidates will be given an opportunity to make brief remarks and answer questions submitted by the public. To submit a question, email Christy Harper at chamber@dpchamber.org by Monday.

The event is open to the public. There is no fee to attend but registration is required at https://www.dpchamber.org/events/details/id/625. The event is sponsored by SoVa Legal and the Danville Register & Bee.