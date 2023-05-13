On May 6, Chatham Hall — a boarding school for girls in Pittsylvania County — broke ground on a new athletics, health and wellness center.

It’s part of a $35 million capital campaign called Boundless Potential that launched in October with a special pep rally.

Last weekend, Alison Carter-Cady, a 1991 graduate of the school and chair of the Chatham Hall Board of Trustees, was joined by Michelle Thomas Supko, a 2002 graduate and vice chair of the board, to dig the first shovels of dirt for the project, a news release reported.

Afterward, Chatham Hall’s Chief Financial Officer Jennifer Hiltwine struck a hole in the gym wall to symbolize the impending demolition.

Following the ceremony, alumnae and students were invited to “make their mark” on the gym building with festive purple and gold spray paint, the school reported in a news release.

“This was a wonderful day for Chatham Hall,” said chief advancement officer Christine Cutright Knight. “Our Boundless Potential campaign is bringing to life a dream that has been decades in the making, and it’s hard to believe that we are now so close to a state-of-the-art facility which will offer our students a destination to explore all of the facets of Living Well.”

The school designed what it calls Living Well, a philosophy and framework that brings together nine dimensions of wellness — intellectual, emotional, physical, spiritual, financial, social, occupational, environmental and inclusiveness — as the foundation for the future of the school, the release stated.

“With Boundless Potential, we’re taking this commitment another step further,” Carter Cady said in October. “This campaign has been working quietly behind the scenes for many years and has already completed initiatives like renovating faculty housing and transforming community spaces to ensure an exceptional experience for our community.”

The new building, according to Cady, will be a “destination for exploration” to become a central part of the campus.