The city of Danville has selected a firm to perform architecture and engineering for a planned pedestrian across the Dan River.

To bring new life to the roughly 100-year-old former Dan River Inc. bridge, the city will have Lynchburg-based Architectural Partners design the structure. The firm was chosen last week from among five that submitted bids following a request for proposals issued by Danville in December.

“They were selected for their past experience with similar jobs as well as their knowledge of the White Mill,” said Danville Parks and Recreation Director Bill Sgrinia, adding that the design process should start in about 30 days.

The city is paying the firm about $150,000 for its work on the bridge project, Sgrinia said. Architectural Partners has also been working on the project to convert the White Mill building into a commercial/residential development.

Officials expect the engineering and design of the bridge to take about nine months, Sgrinia said.

“This is really the preliminary part of a process,” he said.

The bridge, which is 966 feet long, was built in 1921. It connected Dan River Inc.’s White Mill, which was built around the same time and housed the mill’s weaving operations, to yarn mills on the north banks of the river — also known as the Long Mill property.

Environmental work on the structure — including lead and asbestos removal — took place from November 2021 to last summer.

The environmental work was the first phase of renovating the pedestrian bridge. The refurbished structure will tie in with the other two projects in the area along Memorial Drive next to the King Memorial Bridge — the White Mill redevelopment and a new Riverfront Park.

The White Mill is being redeveloped into a multi-use project that will initially feature 147,000 square feet of commercial space and 150 apartments. Another 56 units are planned in a future phase.

The 150 apartments will be built on the top three floors of western two-thirds of the building and will include one-, two,- and three-bedroom units. Some will be loft style. The future apartments will be built on the top floors of the eastern one-third of the building.

The first floor and eastern one-third of the second floor will be reserved for commercial space, with the lower level of the building being converted into 219 interior parking spaces for tenants.

Construction of a riverfront park on 4 acres between the White Mill building and the King Memorial Bridge is also taking place.

In addition, an easement over about 1.12 acres of land along the Dan River will allow for the extension of the Riverwalk Trail.

There are also plans to use the canal on the south side of the building as a whitewater feature.