Coming full circle, Danville's Green Street Police Precinct transforms into youth community center

Ashtyn Foddrell had a dream, and Wednesday night it came true when the ribbon was cut on the Peace Community Center at 827 Green St.
The property, formerly serving as the Green Street Police Precinct, will now be a police-led youth and teen community center.
When Foddrell became the community relations liaison with the Danville Police Department, she went door to door in the Green Street neighborhood, asking residents what they would like to see happen in the area.
She told the crowd of police officers, city government officials and neighborhood residents there were three reasons the center was created.
“While I’m out in the field, one of the biggest things I hear constantly is that the youth say there is nothing to do in Danville,” she said. “So I wanted to provide that safe space where they can come, enjoy themselves and have the services and resources they need offered to them.”
She said residents also wanted to see the space be turned back into a community center, which it had been before being turned into a police precinct in the early 1990s.
Lastly, she said the police chief, Scott Booth, always strives for positive relationships between the police and community.
“So why not do that through a youth center that we know will serve as a great asset here for the city of Danville?” she said.
With that idea in mind, Foddrell went to Booth, who immediately liked the idea, she said.
The programs
Foddrell even chose the name of “Peace,” which stands for “Police Embrace Active Community Engagement.”
She will serve as director of the facility, along with Cpl. Sylvia Brooks of the police department and two school resource officers.
The program will be available to youth ages 10 to 18, as well as other programs for younger children, Foddrell said.
The youth will sign up for the programs and have a membership card to admit them.
Booth said police officers will still be working out of the building, but a youth center is the “best way for this facility to be used.”
“Like a lot of things, we talked about feasibility and what the community wanted,” Booth said. “This is about building police and community relationships, and at the end, that’s what makes a community safer.”
The center will include video gaming and arcade options, skeeball, a pool table, televisions, dance space and a location for completing homework, along with planning and event programming space for the engagement team, a press release stated.
Tutoring also will be available through the Danville Church-Based Tutorial Program, according to Kenny Lewis, director of the organization.
An aeroponic garden is also planned to offer STEM education where the youth can grow their own food.
Memories
Danville mayor, Alonzo Jones, was on hand for the ribbon cutting and said it felt like “coming home” since he grew up in the neighborhood and used the previous youth center.
“I, along with my friends and young people in the community, would go to the center to play on the billiard pool tables, ping pong tables, card games like spades and so many different options for young people,” he remembered. “There was always something to do every day at the center for the youth.
“With the basketball court located outside, you could always look out the windows of the center to see who the competition was on the basketball court.”
Councilman Barry Mayo also played basketball at the center in the late 70s and early 80s, honing his skills to earn a college basketball scholarship.
“My first summer job after my freshman year of college was as a youth leader here. I was named ‘youth leader of the year,’” he said with a laugh. “It’s one thing we miss and want to get back.”
Engagement
Jones said since the arrival of Booth, the goal of City Council and Booth has been to increase community engagement.
“The center is a great example of the police department’s outreach efforts. With the collaboration of partners and more community engagement efforts, I can see the success of the new youth center and the many opportunities it will provide for young people as well as adults,” he said. “I believe this is only the beginning of what’s to come for youth, not only in this community but more communities in our city.”
Jones recalled that years ago City Council went to a retreat in South Boston for “three long days” and came up with three strategies for the city.
“We wanted to reduce violent crime through community engagement, support education and grow Danville,” he said. “We gave [the strategies] to the city manager, Ken Larking, and he took the ball and ran with it. Then Chief Booth came, and he has been a godsend.”
Jones said that violent crime has come down significantly, and the goals have changed to support education first, second to grow Danville and third to reduce crime through community engagement.
“I also asked if we could add a fourth strategy of building partnerships and getting the community as a whole involved as partners,” he said.
The Peace Community Center is an example of those strategies, he said.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.