Coming full circle, Danville's Green Street Police Precinct transforms into youth community center

“The center is a great example of the police department’s outreach efforts. With the collaboration of partners and more community engagement efforts, I can see the success of the new youth center and the many opportunities it will provide for young people as well as adults,” he said. “I believe this is only the beginning of what’s to come for youth, not only in this community but more communities in our city.”

Jones recalled that years ago City Council went to a retreat in South Boston for “three long days” and came up with three strategies for the city.

“We wanted to reduce violent crime through community engagement, support education and grow Danville,” he said. “We gave [the strategies] to the city manager, Ken Larking, and he took the ball and ran with it. Then Chief Booth came, and he has been a godsend.”

Jones said that violent crime has come down significantly, and the goals have changed to support education first, second to grow Danville and third to reduce crime through community engagement.

“I also asked if we could add a fourth strategy of building partnerships and getting the community as a whole involved as partners,” he said.

The Peace Community Center is an example of those strategies, he said.

